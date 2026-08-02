Springbok attack coach Tony Brown and Mobi-Unit coach Duane Vermeulen did not travel with Rassie Erasmus to Buenos Aires

The two coaches are reportedly leading a parallel training camp in Johannesburg with 12 players, including Cheslin Kolbe and Malcolm Marx

It was also revealed that the move appears linked to preparations for the upcoming Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand

Two of the Springboks' most influential coaching figures have reportedly stayed behind in South Africa as the rest of the squad departed for Argentina ahead of a one-off Test in Buenos Aires next Saturday.

Attack coach Tony Brown and Mobi-Unit coach Duane Vermeulen did not board the plane with head coach Rassie Erasmus, according to Rapport. Erasmus left on Saturday with a 26-man touring party, while Brown and Vermeulen remained at the national team's base in Johannesburg.

Parallel camp targets All Blacks series

Senior analyst Joe Lewis and sports scientist Sebastian Prim are also understood to have stayed behind as part of the same coaching group, which is running a training camp in preparation for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

Brown's retention for this purpose carries particular weight. The former All Blacks flyhalf brings deep institutional knowledge of New Zealand rugby, and the Springboks' current attacking structures are largely shaped around his coaching philosophy. His input ahead of a series against the All Blacks is therefore considered strategically significant.

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Vermeulen, the former Springbok number eight, is expected to focus his work on breakdown technique and driving maul play — two areas central to South Africa's forward-dominated game.

12 Players remain in Johannesburg

A group of 12 players has stayed behind with the coaching staff. Those remaining in South Africa are Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers, Jasper Wiese, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ruan Nortjé.

The arrangement reflects a deliberate split in the Springboks' preparation, with one group focusing on the Argentina assignment and another building momentum for what is expected to be a demanding series against the world's second-ranked side.

Source: Briefly News