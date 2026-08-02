US rapper Caresha publicly accused Tyla of stealing her song Chanel , sending the music world into a frenzy

Tyla addressed the allegations in a casual interview-style video that quickly went viral on X

The South African star shared her side of the story, explaining exactly how she came across the song

Tyla breaks the silence on Caresha's 'Chanel' song theft claims. Image: Tyla/Instagram, Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Source: Instagram

South African singer Tyla has finally spoken out after US rapper Caresha accused her of stealing the song Chanel, and the South African star is not holding back.

The Grammy-winning singer addressed the controversy in a lighthearted, interview-style clip filmed in a kitchen setting, where she sat down with another woman to break down exactly how Chanel ended up in her hands.

Tyla clarifies Chanel confusion

Tyla explained that the drama traces back to a party where Caresha, known as Caresha Please, played a set of around 20 songs in a room full of people. Months later, a songwriter named Bibi, who Tyla describes as a close friend and a writer, independently sent her the track. Tyla says she simply responded to Bibi saying she liked the song, and by that point, the original party was far from her mind.

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"She sent me Chanel. So she already made the vibe, the concept," Tyla explained in the clip. "She's like, do you like the song? I was like, yeah. And it's so long after I'm not thinking about it."

She did acknowledge that Caresha's frustration made sense to her, saying she has been in a similar position herself: "It's happened to me before where I felt like, I played this for someone, and why does this sound similar to my song?"

However, Tyla was firm that she would never deliberately copy another artist's work. "I would never do that. You think I'm trying to ruin my career? No," she said, adding that she has no ill will towards Caresha at all.

Tyla silenced Caresha's 'Chanel' song theft drama. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

The video, shared on X by @zacisontime, quickly spread across social media as fans on both sides weighed in:

Fans weigh in on Tyla's view

The video drew swift reactions from South African fans, many of whom appreciated Tyla's composed but pointed response.

@callmechristofa put it plainly: "As South Africans, we're super friendly, the most friendly (ranked).... But we're also very... Snide. Tyla could've said anything because the songs aren't the same, but she chose to correct the narrative... But y'all probably gonna say she's beefing."

@SouthA_barb wrote: "Like girl, you think I'm trynaa ruin my kareer!!?!?"

@redforjanet added: "One thing bout tyla she gon clear sum sht up!"

Tyla's performances mocked

In a previous report from Briefly News, US creator and singer Zach Campbell went viral for a video posted on 1 August 2026, calling out Tyla's recent stage performances.

Campbell praised Tyla's talent and past performances but said she was giving 'cute' instead of the hungry, commanding artist he knows she can be.

Source: Briefly News