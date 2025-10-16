Internationally acclaimed South African musician Tyla announced that her new song CHANEL will be released on Friday, 24 October 2025

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, American rapper Yung Miami claimed Tyla copied her unreleased song

Social media users were split, with some viewing Yung Miami's accusation as a promotional strategy

American Rapper Yung Miami claimed that Tyla stole her unreleased song. Image: Gus Stewart/Redferns, Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Our girl Tyla is being accused of stealing a song by Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and American rapper Yung Miami. This came after Tyla announced that her upcoming single would be released on Friday, 24 October 2025.

Grammy Award-winning South African musician Tyla cannot catch a break. Since becoming a global superstar with the release of her smash hit Water, some American social media users have had a bone to pick with her. Now, Tyla is back in the news after American rapper Yung Miami accused her of stealing her song.

Yung Miami accuses Tyla of stealing song concept

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Yung Miami accused Tyla of stealing her song in a series of posts on X (Twitter). The City Girls rapper alleged that the record-breaking singer took the idea for her new single Chanel from her unreleased song Take Me to Chanel.

The series of Yung Miami’s tweets was reshared by entertainment blogger Pop Base on X. The post was captioned:

“Yung Miami accuses Tyla of stealing her song with the release of ‘Chanel’ in a series of tweets.”

See the post below:

In another tweet, Yung Miami claimed that she had played Tyla her unreleased song Take Me to Chanel. The post was captioned:

“I played her the song!”

Social media reacts as Yung Miami accuses Tyla

In the comments section beneath the Pop Base post, social media users were divided into Yung Miami and Tyla camps. Some suggested that Yung Miami was using the drama to promote her song.

Here are some of the comments:

@0xx_Olu questioned:

"That diddler had nothing better to do with her time than to accuse Tyla for clout?"

@KhizXL mocked:

“Not Tyla catching ‘you stole my song’ beef from someone who rhymed ACT UP with ACT UP. Miami is acting like she copyrighted the word Chanel 💀”

@bardigangca argued:

“The people in the comments want to act dumb. Multiple artists used Chanel, but not in the same way and perspective that Tyla and Yung Miami used it. They used Chanel as a way to their heart and demanded it from a man who claims to love them and wants them. 'Put me in Chanel' and 'Take me to Chanel' both have the same idea. @YungMiami305”

@Rashwak001 said:

“The music drama is hitting harder than the beats themselves. Yung Miami is throwing accusations like it's social commentary, while fans are stuck picking sides and streaming both tracks nonstop. The shade alone is giving more buzz than any release.”

@DamonStrong asked:

“Similar lyric, different song. How many songs in history have had the lyric ‘Hold me tight’? DOZENS.”

Tyla was accused of stealing 'CHANEL' song concept by Yung Miami. Image: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla faces lawsuit for her song Water

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla was at the centre of a legal battle with the producers behind her breakout song Water.

Two songwriters/ producers alleged that they were not credited in the song and missed out on receiving their royalties. They pursued legal action after years of failed attempts to settle the matter out of court.

Source: Briefly News