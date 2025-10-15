Bafana Bafana secured their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 win over Rwanda

Team manager Vincent Tseka faced heavy criticism after a viral clip showed him making a “shhh” gesture, seen by fans as arrogant

The reaction brought past administrative mistakes back into the spotlight, including the fielding of an ineligible player earlier this year

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka has come under fire from South Africans for what many described as an arrogant reaction following the team’s 3-0 victory over Rwanda, which sealed their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa's Mohau Nkota fights for possession during a FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Nigeria in September 2025. Image: Charle Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Leading up to the crucial match, tension was high across the country after FIFA docked South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible midfielder, Teboho Mokoena, in a match against Lesotho in March, a match that Bafana Bafana had won 2-0.

The administrative error was blamed squarely on Tseka, whose duties had included monitoring player suspensions and bookings.

Viral clip sparks outrage

After the match on Tuesday evening, 14 October 2025, a video clip showing Tseka went viral on Wednesday. In the footage, he appears to place his finger on his lips in a “shhh” gesture, an apparent message to critics to keep quiet following the team’s success.

However, many fans online found his reaction disrespectful and insensitive, given the controversy surrounding the earlier point deduction.

Social media users quickly expressed their frustration, with some calling for Tseka’s dismissal. SAFA has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

The online backlash has been fierce, with many fans expressing their frustration.

@Superchips:

“Has Tuesday night’s victory sealed the ills of the past? All is forgotten and forgiven?”

@Phephi_Dlamini:

“He must be removed! He almost cost us big time.”

@by_greatest:

“We must leave him behind! We nearly didn’t go to the USA because of him.”

@hgkulio:

“We are leaving him behind.”

@PTmuntu:

“He’s still working, kanti?”

@SKmtshali:

“Get us a young, vibrant lady. This one needs to retire, or else get us Sinki Mnisi.”

@MzamoDudula:

“Accountability pending.”

@jmobilehire:

“Nazoooo!”

SAFA President Danny Jordaan has been under increased pressure to step down from his position. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Sources claim tensions within SAFA

According to sources within SAFA, Tseka was directly informed by CAF via email about Mokoena’s suspension but allegedly failed to communicate the matter to head coach Hugo Broos. The same sources claim Tseka’s omission was politically motivated, as he is reportedly eyeing SAFA President Danny Jordaan’s position.

During a parliamentary Portfolio Committee meeting in June, SAFA’s head of legal, Poobalan Govindasamy, confirmed that the matter was still under investigation.

This is not the first time Tseka has been accused of negligence. In 2022, he reportedly failed to secure a training venue for Bafana Bafana ahead of friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana. Despite the disruption, SAFA took no disciplinary action against him at the time.

FIFA President sends a message to South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino extended his congratulations, acknowledging South Africa’s return to the international spotlight.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification not only reflects their growth on the pitch under Hugo Broos but also reignites hope and excitement among South African football fans, signalling the start of a new era of national pride and international competition.

