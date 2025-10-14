"ANC and Football Must Not Mix": Fans Fume Over Danny Jordaan Visit
- Bafana Bafana supporters were left fuming after SAFA president Danny Jordaan was seen at the team’s training session ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier
- Many felt his appearance came at the wrong time, especially as SAFA continues to face backlash for FIFA’s decision to deduct three points from South Africa
- On social media, fans vented their anger, saying the country’s football leadership has failed them and that politics should stay far away from the game
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has faced sharp criticism from frustrated Bafana Bafana supporters after being seen at the national team’s training session on Monday, 13 October 2025.
The timing of his visit comes amid a tense period for South African football. Just weeks ago, FIFA deducted three points from Bafana for including an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, during their March World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
The penalty has seriously affected South Africa’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans are holding the football authorities accountable for what they view as a costly oversight.
Bafana Bafana are now gearing up for a crucial match against Rwanda, but Jordaan’s presence at the training ground appeared to fuel frustration rather than ease tensions.
Fans vent fury over SAFA's leadership
Many supporters believe the SAFA leadership has failed the national team and should step aside. On social media, users expressed anger, calling Jordaan’s presence a “bad omen” and linking SAFA’s problems to political interference.
@iamshuaibk wrote:
“Why do we still tolerate this guy as Safa president? It makes me angry. He doesn’t know football, and our game has been stuck for decades.”
@mandazafg added:
“Bad omen. ANC and football must not mix.”
@matlharini1 commented:
“He is with Vincent Tseka, the team manager who cost us three points and three goals.”
@MkhukhuQueen_ shared the same sentiment:
“We would be sitting nicely on 18 points by now if not for the incompetence of these useless guys at Safa.”
And @JoshuaRamoshaba wrote:
“What’s sad is that players from the golden generation are still alive, Doctor Khumalo, Lucas Radebe, Eric Tinkler, and they should be running the Safa House instead.”
Pressure mounts ahead of Bafana’s Rwanda clash
The anger towards SAFA has reached a boiling point as Bafana head into a crucial qualifier in Mbombela. Many feel Jordaan’s leadership has turned the federation into a stumbling block rather than a support system for the national team.
Despite the calls for accountability, Jordaan and other SAFA officials are expected to attend the match, with fans hoping that the players can rise above the off-field chaos and keep their World Cup dream alive.
Hugo Broos’s side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe last Friday night, a result that felt like two points dropped after they hit the woodwork twice, had an effort cleared off the line, and played part of the match with a man advantage.
“Arrest the president”: SA loses trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa after he was spotted with Hangwani Maumela
That draw handed Benin a two-point lead going into Matchday 10, but Bafana Bafana are still favoured to qualify at least, according to the bookmakers.
General Mkhwanazi mentions Bafana Bafana in testimony
Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made headlines last week during his testimony at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating his revelations about the South African Police Service.
During his testimony, he made mention of the South African football team, Bafana Bafana, in the most humorous of ways.
