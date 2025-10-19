Former Kaizer Chiefs Star Explains Why Youngsters Like Mahou Nkota Are Outshining Saleng
Phala believes that Monnapule Saleng’s recent struggles stem from his mindset and questions whether the winger would succeed at a club like Kaizer Chiefs, where more than just talent is required to thrive.
“He’s a quality player, and at Kaizer Chiefs, we want quality players,” Phala said on the Omniaudio Africa YouTube channel, as quoted by Soccer Laduma. “But the unfortunate part is that quality alone at Chiefs is not enough. In football, no one is bigger than the game or the team.”
Source: Briefly News
