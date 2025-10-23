Kaizer Chiefs are facing questions over their leadership structure following Nasreddine Nabi’s exit

Inconsistencies in penalties, free-kicks, and on-field roles are raising concerns within the team

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with football analyst Brighton Bafana on the challenges facing Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs are facing growing questions over their leadership structure following the departure of former head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Soweto giants have yet to secure a domestic win since Nabi left, recording just one victory in eight matches across all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs Struggle with Leadership and Set-Piece Woes After Nabi’s Exit

After a goalless draw against Siwelele FC, concerns about the club’s internal structure resurfaced. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, football analyst Brighton Bafana said the demotion of former captains Inacio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika points to instability in the dressing room.

He added that appointing goalkeeper Brandon Petersen as the new captain may bring clarity, but could also create confusion if players perceive the decisions as inconsistent.

Chiefs’ on-field roles in flux

Bafana also highlighted inconsistencies in on-field roles, particularly regarding penalties and free-kicks. While set-piece responsibilities are usually clear in training, fatigue and substitutions during matches can disrupt this order.

He cited examples where Glody Lilepo and Gaston Sirino missed penalties, while Thabo Cele unexpectedly took key free-kicks against Siwelele.

Injury management has also emerged as a pressing concern. Chiefs played the final 15 minutes of the match with ten men after Khanyisa Mayo was injured shortly after being substituted in. Bafana emphasised that proper substitution timing and bench depth are critical, as losing a player late in the game can hinder the team’s ability to secure points.

Leadership Changes Under New Coaches

At the start of the season, Nabi had named Miguel the official captain following Yusuf Maart’s departure, with the role shared alongside Zitha Kwinika.

Since Nabi’s exit, co-coach Cedric Kaze has made a significant leadership change by removing Miguel as captain and appointing Brandon Petersen in his place.

Petersen has justified the promotion with stellar performances, keeping seven clean sheets in 11 games across all competitions and conceding just six goals so far this season. He was also instrumental in Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup triumph last season, displacing Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari to become the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

With co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Kaze under pressure, Bafana believes the team must urgently address these leadership and tactical gaps.

“Chiefs have the talent, but they need a clear hierarchy and better in-game management to fully realise it,” he concluded.

Kaze's decision to name Petersen as the club's new captain sparked several reactions from fans on social media, with some disagreeing with the move.

