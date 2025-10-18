Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef has explained why the Premier Soccer League giants were unable to secure the deserved victory over AS Simba at the TP Mazembe Stadium on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Saturday’s clash in the Democratic Republic of Congo finished without a goal, leaving the return leg crucial for Kaizer Chiefs as they aim to secure a place in the group stage.

The Glamour Boys were considered the better side between the two teams, and missed some clear cut chances too.

Ben Youssef speaks of Chiefs' draw against AS Simba

Ben Youssef, in an interview after the match, admitted some issues his team faced in the match, though he noted that his side still created a few promising opportunities to clinch the win.

The coach explained to the club’s media department that the condition of the pitch and the nature of the opposition made the game difficult. He said the team had prepared for such challenges, knowing it would be a tough encounter.

According to Ben Youssef, the poor pitch surface prevented both teams from playing their usual style, forcing them to rely on long balls. The game plan, he said, was to stay compact in the first 45 minutes and avoid conceding, before exploiting the spaces left by the opposition when they pushed higher up the pitch.

He added that the introduction of Mduduzi Shabalala, Ashley Du Preez, and Wandile Duba was intended to bring more pace and attacking options in behind the defence.

Reflecting on the chances created, Ben Youssef noted that the team had two good opportunities to score — one from Khanyisa Mayo, whose effort hit the crossbar, and another late in the game when a combination between Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi set up Du Preez, who was unlucky to miss with the goal wide open. Despite the result, he felt the team executed their game plan well, especially in managing the first half and creating more space to attack in the second.

