Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef has shared the challenges faced by Amakhosi due to a stomach bug affecting several players ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup match against AS Simba at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi.

The Glamour Boys were held to a goalless draw by Simba on Saturday in the critical first leg of the Confederation Cup Second Preliminary Round, keeping the tie evenly poised for a spot in the group stages.

Khalil Ben Youssef made a shocking revelation after Kaizer Chiefs’ goalless draw in the DR Congo, disclosing that five players were struck by a stomach bug and vomiting just hours before kickoff — a situation he believes was caused by the hotel food.

“I have to say congratulations to our players — they woke up with diarrhoea and vomiting before the match. I don’t know what happened with the food,” Ben Youssef said.

According to the Chiefs assistant coach, five players were in critical condition, and the technical team wasn’t sure whether they would be able to feature in the game. “Even though they were not 100% ready, they fought for the team and took a risk with us,” he added.

Ben Youssef also revealed that Christian Saile Lilepo played through pain after sustaining an ankle injury but eventually had to be substituted. “He decided to play and fight for the team, but in the 65th minute, we saw he couldn’t continue. We brought in Ashley [Du Preez] because we knew his speed could give us something extra. He had a great chance to score but was unlucky.”

