Kaizer Chiefs failed to seek a valuable advantage in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round tie against AS Simba at the TP Mazembe Stadium on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The Premier Soccer League giant secured a place in the next round after defeating Kabuscorp in the opening preliminary fixture, but they lost their last match before this tie, which was against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout on penalties.

The match against the Democratic Republic of Congo side was the first official game for the newly appointed co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Kaizer Chiefs held in DR Congo

Kaze and Ben Youssef opted for a similar line-up that lost against Stellenbosch FC in the last match, but with a little change.

Brandon Petersen returned to goal in place of Fiacre Ntwari, while summer signing Siphesihle Ndlovu replaced Mduduzi Shabalala in the midfield.

More to follow...

