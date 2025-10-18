CAF Confederation Cup: Kaizer Chiefs Held By AS Simba in Lubumbashi
Kaizer Chiefs failed to seek a valuable advantage in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round tie against AS Simba at the TP Mazembe Stadium on Saturday, October 18, 2025.
The Premier Soccer League giant secured a place in the next round after defeating Kabuscorp in the opening preliminary fixture, but they lost their last match before this tie, which was against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout on penalties.
The match against the Democratic Republic of Congo side was the first official game for the newly appointed co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
Kaizer Chiefs held in DR Congo
Kaze and Ben Youssef opted for a similar line-up that lost against Stellenbosch FC in the last match, but with a little change.
Brandon Petersen returned to goal in place of Fiacre Ntwari, while summer signing Siphesihle Ndlovu replaced Mduduzi Shabalala in the midfield.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.