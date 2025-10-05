Kaizer Chiefs are out of the Carling Knockout Cup after losing to Stellenbosch FC on penalties in the first round of the competition at the DHL Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The Soweto giants have got the better of Stellenbosch FC since the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi last season, but the Stellies got one over Amakhosi as they booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the cup competition.

Amakhosi have now joined Mamelodi Sundowns, a team that also lost on penalties to Marumo Gallants, on the list of teams that've been knocked out of the cup competition.

Stellenbosch knock Chiefs out of CKO

It was the second meeting between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs this season, with the Glamour Boys winning their first encounter 2-0 in the Betway Premiership.

The match was delayed for 30 minutes as fans were still streaming into the stadium at the intended kickoff time.

Both teams started cautiously, feeling each other out in a tense opening spell. The first real opportunity of the match arrived in the 12th minute, but Khomotjo Lekoloane couldn’t keep his effort on target, leaving the game goalless in the early stages.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News