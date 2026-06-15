A celebrated county cricket figure has been remembered for his lasting impact on one of English cricket's most successful eras

Tributes from former clubs, teammates and supporters have poured in following news of the former wicketkeeper's death

His passing comes at a time when the cricket community continues to mourn the loss of several respected figures in the sport

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A Warwickshire cricket legend, Keith Piper, has been remembered as an icon of the game following his death at 56. Piper spent 16 years with the Bears and was an important part of the Warwickshire side that won a remarkable treble in 1994.

Keith Piper Dies Aged 56: Warwickshire Legend Who Helped Deliver Historic Treble Passes Away

Source: Getty Images

Under the brilliant captaincy of Dermot Reeve, Piper helped inspire Warwickshire to the County Championship, the Sunday League and the Benson & Hedges Cup. The club came agonisingly close to completing a clean sweep of trophies but was denied by bitter rivals Worcestershire in the NatWest Trophy final at Lord's.

Keith Piper's remarkable Warwickshire cricket career

Piper enjoyed an outstanding 1994 campaign, claiming 66 red-ball dismissals, including a county record seven catches in an innings against Essex. He also scored a career-best unbeaten 116 against Durham at Edgbaston, helping West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara during his world-record innings of 501 not out.

In total, Piper claimed 540 first-class dismissals and scored 4,618 first-class runs, including two centuries and 14 half-centuries. He also recorded a further 308 dismissals in one-day cricket.

Altogether, Piper helped Warwickshire win 10 trophies between his debut in 1989 and his final season in 2005. Although he never represented England at the senior international level, he earned selection for an England A tour of India in 1994.

His career was not without controversy. In 1997, he was banned for one match and fined after failing a drug test. He also tested positive for an illegal substance during the opening round of Championship matches in 2005 and received a four-month suspension.

Keith Piper Dies Aged 56: Warwickshire Legend Who Helped Deliver Historic Treble Passes Away

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in after Keith Piper's death

Piper transitioned into coaching in 2015 when he joined Leicestershire as part of the club's coaching staff before becoming an elite development coach. He left the role a year later. He was honoured on Saturday, 13 June 2026, before the match between Warwickshire and Lancashire, with both teams observing a minute's silence in his memory.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club paid tribute to Piper in an emotional social media post:

@leicsccc:

"Everyone at Leicestershire CCC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Keith Piper.

Keith joined the coaching set-up at Leicestershire in July 2015 before becoming an elite development coach.

Our thoughts are with Keith's family and friends at this difficult time. 🤍

#Foxes 🦊"

As seen in the post below.

Cricket fans have paid tribute to him on social media.

@AdditiveAndy:

''Really sad news. Condolences to the Piper family and cricketing friends. What a play and gloveman.''

@Oafster126594:

''Very sad news, top keeper RIP.''

@PaulAtk52540619:

''Awful news. A top-class wicketkeeper who should have played for England and, of course, was there at the other end when Lara made his 501. My deepest condolences, and my thoughts are with Keith's family.''

His death comes during a difficult period for the cricket community. It follows the passing of former South African cricket figure Kevin McKenzie on 9 May 2026, while South African cricket has also recently mourned the deaths of Grant Rowley and administrator Geoff Dakin.

Luxury lodge owned by an English cricket legend

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa-born international cricket legend Kevin Pietersen, who once played domestic cricket in South Africa before switching allegiance to the England national team, co-owns a luxurious five-star safari lodge located near the Kruger National Park.

The property, Umganu Lodge, is situated at Elephant Point on the border of the national park

Source: Briefly News