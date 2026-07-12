Costa Rican TikTok influencer Gabriela de los Ángeles Sanarrusia Chavarría and her boyfriend were fatally shot at their home on 4 July 2026

Armed suspects broke into the couple's house in the early hours, opened fire and fled before setting a vehicle alight, authorities revealed

Just one day before her death, Gabriela posted a final video featuring her nine-year-old daughter, which fans flooded with grief-stricken tributes

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Costa Rican TikTok star's final post before her death emerges. Image: Gabriela

Source: Instagram

A Costa Rican lifestyle influencer with more than 100,000 followers has been killed in a shocking home invasion. Gabriela de los Ángeles Sanarrusia Chavarría, 28, and her boyfriend Jorge Isaac Agüero, 30, were fatally shot in the early hours of 4 July 2026 when armed suspects forced their way into the couple's residence while they slept.

Both Gabriela and Jorge were pronounced dead at the scene. Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department took charge at the crime scene, recovering ballistic evidence and removing the bodies as part of a formal investigation into the killings.

TikToker's final post emerges after her tragic death

After opening fire, the group of suspects fled the property and allegedly set a white vehicle ablaze before disappearing. Investigators have indicated that the attack may have been a retaliatory act, though no official motive has been confirmed and no arrests have been made as the probe continues.

Across Instagram and TikTok, Gabriela had cultivated a warm and engaged following by documenting her lifestyle, travels and everyday moments with her nine-year-old daughter. The day before she was killed, she shared what turned out to be her last post online: a throwback clip from 2020 showing her little girl.

"When did you grow up so much, my baby," she wrote in the caption.

After news of her death broke, fans poured into the comments section of that post with heartfelt messages, remembering Gabriela for the positivity she brought to her platform and offering condolences to her family, particularly her young daughter.

Costa Rican TikTokker's final post revealed. Image: Gabriela Sanarrusia Chavarrí­a

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News