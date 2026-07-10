The Shezi family called for justice after her brother Mzomuhle Shezi and his partner Yoliswa Ngubane died from burn injuries sustained in an arson attack

Suspect Nelisiwe Zililo appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, attempted murder and arson, and remains in police custody

The family revealed that Shezi had received threatening text messages warning that he and his girlfriend would be burned before the attack occurred on 10 July 2026

A man was burned to death by his ex-girlfriend. Image: VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm

Source: Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG — The family of a man killed in a house fire has publicly called for justice after a woman appeared in court charged with his murder and that of his partner.

A close relative spoke to Newzoom Afrika following the death of Mzomuhle Shezi and his partner, Yoliswa Ngubane, both of whom succumbed to burn injuries after a fire tore through their home in France, Mpumelelo, on 10 July 2026. Suspect Nelisiwe Zililo appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court facing charges of murder, attempted murder and arson. She remains in police custody. The matter is expected to return to court next week for a formal bail application.

What happened the night of the fire?

The man who witnessed the aftermath recounted how the two victims fled the burning house and desperately sought transport to reach a medical facility. Despite receiving treatment at a hospital, neither survived their injuries.

According to The Witness, uMgungundlovu police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala confirmed that Thornville police arrested the suspect shortly after the fire, following information that petrol had been purchased beforehand and concealed near the property.

Family says relationship breakdown led to attack

According to the family, the attack stemmed from the dissolution of a romantic relationship between Shezi and the accused. In the period leading up to the fire, Shezi had received text messages threatening that both he and his girlfriend would be burned alive inside the house because of their relationship.

Nokulunga, Shezi's sister, said the family is struggling to come to terms with the circumstances surrounding the deaths and has called for a thorough investigation into what took place. She noted that Shezi leaves behind two young daughters who have now lost their father as a result of the dispute.

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In a related article, Briefly News also highlighted facts about AfriForum's involvement in the case of David Golding, a young man who lost his life due to a fatal drunk-driving incident. Advocates for Golding's family have expressed concerns over the handling of such cases, emphasising the need for accountability and swift action against drunk drivers.

Source: Briefly News