A family of five, including three young children, were discovered shot dead at their home near Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning

Eastern Cape police found a pistol next to the adult male and suspect the deaths were a homicide followed by a suicide, though the motive remains unknown

Local traditional leader Nkosi Ayanda Faku revealed the family had travelled from Johannesburg to visit their ancestral home for the winter holidays

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A woman shocked while reading the news of a crime on a celphone.Images: Fotostorm and Darren Stewart

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EASTERN CAPE — Five members of the same family, among them three children, were found shot dead inside their home near Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning, with police investigating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 8am after a community member made the discovery. Upon arrival, they found all five family members dead from gunshot wounds. A pistol was recovered next to the body of the adult male.

The victims were identified as a 50-year-old man, his 37-year-old wife, and their three children aged 16, 12, and 4.

Police investigate suspected murder-suicide

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Nobuntu Gatana confirmed that authorities believe the incident was a homicide followed by a suicide. However, Gatana stated that the motive has not yet been established and that the investigation remains ongoing. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.

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According to TimesLive, local traditional leader Nkosi Ayanda Faku visited the scene and described the killings as deeply distressing for the surrounding community. Faku disclosed that the family ordinarily lived and worked in Johannesburg and had travelled to the area to spend the winter holidays at their ancestral home.

He also revealed that the father had contacted several people, including neighbours, by phone on Thursday night. The bodies were found the morning after leving the community in shock. Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

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SAPS officer killed after domestic altercation

In similar news, a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS)in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was shot and killed after she got into a heated argument with her husband on 31 May 2205. Her husband then turned the gun on himself, but survived the suicide attempt. During the fight her husband allegedly overpowered her nd shot her three times at close range.

Off duty policeman shoots and kills his girlfriend

Briefly News also reported that a policeman shot and killed his girlfriend, who was also an officer, before turning the gun on himself in Standerton, Mpumalanga. The on-duty officer from Val Police Station was on patrol when he allegedly spotted his girlfriend in a car with another man on 30 April 2024. The officer confronted his off-duty girlfriend, which resulted in him shooting her multiple times.

Source: Briefly News