A 43-year-old man and his 4-year-old nephew died in Witbank, Mpumalanga, after consuming biscuits stored at their home

The biscuits belonged to a foreign national spaza shop owner who had moved his stock to avoid looting amid anti-immigration unrest

Mpumalanga police opened two inquest dockets, and post-mortem examinations will determine the cause of death

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man and his nephew died from eating biscuits. Image: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA — A 43-year-old man and his 4-year-old nephew have died in Witbank, Mpumalanga, after reportedly eating biscuits that had been stored at their home by a foreign national spaza shop owner, police confirmed on Thursday, 10 July 2026.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Mpumalanga announced the deaths, via X on Thursday morning, stating that Witbank police had opened two inquest dockets following the incident on Wednesday, 08 July 2026.

How the biscuits ended up in the home

According to police, the spaza shop owner, a foreign national, had asked the landlord to keep his stock inside the main house after learning that shops belonging to foreign nationals in the area were being looted. The landlord subsequently helped himself to some of the biscuits and shared them with his young nephew.

Both fell ill shortly afterwards, experiencing dizziness and vomiting. They were rushed to a nearby medical facility but were declared dead on arrival. Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said post-mortem examinations would be conducted to establish the precise cause of death and trace the origin of the biscuits.

View the statement here:

Deaths come amid anti-immigration tensions

The incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened anti-immigration sentiment across South Africa. Nationwide protests targeting undocumented foreign nationals culminated in demonstrations on 30 June 2026, with looting of spaza shops owned by foreign nationals reported in several areas, including parts of Mpumalanga.

The renewed focus on food safety at foreign-owned spaza shops echoes concerns that gripped the country in 2024, when some children died after allegedly consuming contaminated food products purchased from such outlets. Police have urged residents not to eat any foodstuffs obtained during acts of looting, warning that the safety of such products cannot be assured.

2-year-old dies after eating snacks

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic death of a two-year-old girl in KwaZulu-Natal, which has led to demands for accountability from a local tuck shop owner following allegations of poisoning from snacks. The family, facing financial hardships, seeks justice and support for burial costs amid concerns over food safety in the community.

Source: Briefly News