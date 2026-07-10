SAPS Probes Death of Mpumalanga Man and His Nephew After Eating Snacks
- A 43-year-old man and his 4-year-old nephew died in Witbank, Mpumalanga, after consuming biscuits stored at their home
- The biscuits belonged to a foreign national spaza shop owner who had moved his stock to avoid looting amid anti-immigration unrest
- Mpumalanga police opened two inquest dockets, and post-mortem examinations will determine the cause of death
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MPUMALANGA — A 43-year-old man and his 4-year-old nephew have died in Witbank, Mpumalanga, after reportedly eating biscuits that had been stored at their home by a foreign national spaza shop owner, police confirmed on Thursday, 10 July 2026.
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Mpumalanga announced the deaths, via X on Thursday morning, stating that Witbank police had opened two inquest dockets following the incident on Wednesday, 08 July 2026.
How the biscuits ended up in the home
According to police, the spaza shop owner, a foreign national, had asked the landlord to keep his stock inside the main house after learning that shops belonging to foreign nationals in the area were being looted. The landlord subsequently helped himself to some of the biscuits and shared them with his young nephew.
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Both fell ill shortly afterwards, experiencing dizziness and vomiting. They were rushed to a nearby medical facility but were declared dead on arrival. Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said post-mortem examinations would be conducted to establish the precise cause of death and trace the origin of the biscuits.
View the statement here:
Deaths come amid anti-immigration tensions
The incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened anti-immigration sentiment across South Africa. Nationwide protests targeting undocumented foreign nationals culminated in demonstrations on 30 June 2026, with looting of spaza shops owned by foreign nationals reported in several areas, including parts of Mpumalanga.
The renewed focus on food safety at foreign-owned spaza shops echoes concerns that gripped the country in 2024, when some children died after allegedly consuming contaminated food products purchased from such outlets. Police have urged residents not to eat any foodstuffs obtained during acts of looting, warning that the safety of such products cannot be assured.
2-year-old dies after eating snacks
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic death of a two-year-old girl in KwaZulu-Natal, which has led to demands for accountability from a local tuck shop owner following allegations of poisoning from snacks. The family, facing financial hardships, seeks justice and support for burial costs amid concerns over food safety in the community.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za