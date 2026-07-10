Police arrested four suspects in Witbank on 9 July 2026 after spaza shops owned by foreign nationals were looted the previous night

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Siyanqoba after gunmen reportedly fired into a crowd of looters from a passing vehicle

South Africans mocked the arrested looters online, pointing out the irony of stealing from the same shops they accused of selling poisonous food

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South Africans roasted looters who targeted a shop in Mpumalanga and were arrested. Image: Vladan Radulovic

Source: Getty Images

WITBANK — Following the recent targeting of local spaza shops in Witbank, Mpumalanga, authorities have taken four individuals into custody and launched a homicide investigation after a teenager was killed in the chaos.

According to an official update from the South African Police Service on July 9, 2026, the suspects—three men and one woman ranging in age from 22 to 52—were apprehended on Thursday. Law enforcement discovered them with goods tied to the Wednesday night raids, resulting in charges of possessing suspected stolen property.

The unrest turned fatal in the Siyanqoba neighbourhood that same evening. While a crowd was raiding a grocery store belonging to a foreign national, passengers in a passing sedan opened fire at random.

A 19-year-old man was struck and killed; responding officers pronounced him dead at the scene. In response to the violence, Witbank police and reinforcing law enforcement units executed sweeps to track down those responsible for both the theft and the shooting. The investigation continues as police search for additional suspects. The looting happened days after anti-illegal immigration protests spread across the country.

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South Africans mock looters caught with stolen goods

The arrests drew sharp and sarcastic responses online, with many South Africans pointing out the contradiction of stealing food from the very shops widely accused of stocking expired or dangerous products during the recent anti-illegal immigration demonstrations.

Thoko's Moriwa wrote:

"If you buy it, you'll say it's poison, but today you're going to steal things that are poison. People who don't think about you."

Phindile Maphanga echoed the sentiment:

People will be shocked if they loot the same things which they suspect are poisonous."

The absurdity of the charges also drew humour. Munyaradzi Sithole commented:

"So they will have a criminal record because of 2-litre Fanta Orange."

Gcinumuzi Msimanga added:

"Just imagine the judge tells you that you must come to court on this date because of Simba chips."

Mthandazo Dube directed his criticism higher up the chain of responsibility:

"Jacinta fruits... Phakel'umthakathi's crew.... You must arrest the source, which is their leaders lol."

5 arrested after Hammarsdale looting

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent warning issued by KwaZulu-Natal police in light of the upcoming June 30 demonstrations against undocumented foreign nationals. The warning comes amidst rising tensions and previous incidents of violence, including looting of foreign-owned shops in various towns.

Source: Briefly News