North West police arrested two men, aged 28 and 38, in connection with the killing of anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe

Acting Police Commissioner Ryno Naidoo confirmed the arrests at a media briefing, linking one suspect to two additional murders of Mahikeng business owners

Authorities suspect Molosankwe's activism against local criminal syndicates may have made him a target, though a motive has not been officially confirmed

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North West anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe. Images: @sabcnewsonline

Source: Instagram

NORTH WEST - Police in the North West have arrested two men suspected of involvement in the assassination of anti-crime activist Thato Molosankwe, who was shot dead outside his home in Lomanayaneng village on 20 May.

North West Acting Police Commissioner Ryno Naidoo confirmed the arrests at a media briefing on Friday, crediting the provincial Murder and Robbery Unit for the progress made since the killing.

How the arrests took place

The first suspect, aged 28, was taken into custody just three days after the fatal shooting. Investigators subsequently linked him to the separate murders of two Mahikeng business owners.

The second suspect, aged 38, was tracked down through an intelligence-led operation and arrested at a residential property in Mmabatho Extension 39.

"Evidence gathered thus far indicates that these suspects formed part of the group responsible for carrying out the attack on Molosankwe," Naidoo said at the briefing.

The motive is still under investigation

No definitive motive has been established, but police have not ruled out that Molosankwe's outspoken activism against criminal syndicates in the region made him a target. Naidoo acknowledged that his public stance likely drew dangerous attention.

Molosankwe's murder sent shockwaves through civil society in the North West, raising serious concerns among community leaders and fellow activists about their personal safety.

Search for weapons and vehicle ongoing

Investigators have located the getaway vehicle used in the attack and are in the process of recovering it.

The search for the firearms used in the killing is still underway. Authorities are also working to identify and apprehend further suspects believed to be connected to the same criminal network.

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Source: Briefly News