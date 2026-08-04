Dineo Ranaka trended after a dancing video left social media users talking about her appearance

The viral clip divided Mzansi, with some mocking the star while others called for compassion

Fans flooded X with mixed reactions as the video quickly gained traction online

Dineo Ranaka's dancing video sparked concern among social media users. Image: Dineo Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka has once again become a trending topic after a video of her dancing made the rounds on social media. While the media personality appeared to be enjoying herself at what looked like a social gathering, many online users shifted their focus from her dance moves to her appearance.

The clip quickly gained traction, with some expressing concern for the star, while others made insensitive remarks about her wellbeing.

Viral post leaves tongues wagging

The conversation started after X user @StHonorable, known as The King of Trolls, shared the video with the caption:

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"What's going with Dineo Ranaka? She looks like a granny who have lost all her kids. Someone needs to check on her please, she thought insulting men and women who supports men will make her things to go well. Look now, what's this...."

The post quickly gained traction, prompting scores of users to share their own thoughts about Dineo's appearance in the video.

See the viral clip in the X post below:

Mzansi shares mixed reactions

Mzansi shared mixed reactions as the viral clip circulated on X. Image: Dineo Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Some social media users echoed the concerns raised in the original post, while others took the opportunity to criticise the media personality.

@StHonorable wrote:

"Life is showing her flames here. The reality is kicking in, she's lonely for life 😭"

@officialtwinny commented:

"Losing all your kids has a look now? 👀"

@M0rgz__ said:

"Main character syndrome 🚮"

Others call for respect

Not everyone was comfortable with the direction the conversation took. Some users urged people to show empathy instead of piling onto the star.

@SonwabileS85183 wrote:

"It's 🤰 months show some respect."

The viral clip continues to circulate on X, with reactions still pouring in. While some users remain convinced something is wrong, others believe people should avoid jumping to conclusions based on a short video and instead treat Dineo Ranaka with kindness and respect.

Dineo praises father at special event

Previously Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka attended a Father's Day event with her daughter, where she opened up about the profound influence her father has had on her life. She shared personal stories about his unwavering support, describing how he broke traditional parenting stereotypes by being present during important moments in her childhood.

Dineo said her father's example shaped her expectations of men and fatherhood, while he also encouraged parents to never abandon their children and to raise them with confidence and dignity.

Source: Briefly News