Rapulana Seiphemo's Photo With Son Amogelang Goes Viral, Fans Say: "Copy and Paste"
- Veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo appeared in a viral photo alongside his son Amogelang that set social media alight
- The father-son duo caught attention after an X user shared the snapshot, praising the pair's striking resemblance
- Mzansi flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from gushing over Amogelang's looks to raising eyebrows at his accessories
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A photo of beloved South African actor Rapulana Seiphemo posing with his son Amogelang has gone viral on X, and Mzansi simply cannot get enough of the heartwarming father-son moment.
X user @__T_touch shared the snapshot on Thursday, 30 July 2026, captioning it "Legendary Actor Rapulana Seiphemo and his son (Amogelang) 🔥" — and the post quickly drew a wave of reactions from fans who were equal parts charmed and opinionated.
Rapulana Seiphemo shares photo with his son
Rapulana Seiphemo is best known for his iconic roles in South African television, and he has never shied away from celebrating his son's milestones publicly. Back in September 2024, the proud dad marked Amogelang's matric dance on Instagram with the caption: "Another Milestone 🎉💕 Matric Dancing 😎" — a post that already showed just how closely the two share their big moments.
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The latest viral photo appears to continue that tradition, with many fans noting that Amogelang is every bit as striking as his famous father.
See the photo below:
Mzansi reacts to Rapulana Seiphemo's photo with son
The comments section turned into quite the conversation, with fans weighing in on everything from Amogelang's style choices to the pair's undeniable chemistry. Here is what people had to say:
@_simplyenny gushed:
"His son is such a cutie 😍"
@Ephraim_Snr celebrated the bond:
"Father and son relationships 💪"
@TheFixer000 kept it short and blunt:
"Copy and paste"
@SimandManzini, however, raised an eyebrow at Amogelang's accessories:
"Having your son in chains and rings at this tender age is some crazy business"
@LehulaMary had a different question entirely:
"Where is the mother??"
Rapulana Seiphemo accused of stealing girlfriend
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a social media user accused veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo of stealing his girlfriend at the Bloem Macufe festival.
The accusation resurfaced under a photo of Seiphemo and his wife, Zandile Tshukulu, from their 2021 traditional wedding.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za