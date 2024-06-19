South African iconic actor Rapulana Seiphemo will reprise his role on Generations: The Legacy

The legendary actor plays the character Tau Mogale, and he is expected to appear on our screens soon

Mzansi social media users cracked jokes about this as many felt as though Tau Mogale needs to stop making these random appearances

Actor extraordinaire Rapulana Seiphemo is back on Generations: The Legacy. The star will be reprising the ever-so-popular character, Tau Mogale.

Rapulana Seiphemo has returned to ‘Generations: The Legacy’ to play the role of Tau Mogale. Image: @rapulanas

Source: Instagram

When will Tau Mogale return to Generations: The Legacy?

Iconic South African actor Rapulana Seiphemo is expected to return to the famous SABC 1 telenovela in July.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made this announcement on X (Twitter), alerting fans to expect his return on Wednesday, 3 July.

"Rapulana Seiphemo back on Generations. The actor returns to Generations The Legacy to reprise his iconic role Tau Mogale. Seiphemo will make his screen debut on the SABC1 soapie on July 3rd."

Netizens call for Generations: The Legacy to get canned

Phil Mphela's post was met with so many negative reactions from peeps who are against Tau Mogale's recurring comebacks.

Some joked about Rapulana Seiphemo trying to revive his career by going back to Generations: The Legacy, seeing that this would not be his first time.

@ApheleleJody cried:

"With Karabo Moroka?"

@_mashesha said:

"I like his strategy. Every time he's not got acting gigs, he comes back to generations and revives his career."

@Modipadi_W asked:

"Why can’t they just cancel Generations, bandla?"

@GI_Irvin stated:

"There's a lot of parallels between how this show treats him and how the ANC deploys ministers."

@SWEEETPHACE joked:

"Lol, it's giving bring back a lost lover."

@KgothatsoMokwe6 said:

"Karabo and Tau are permanent employees of Generations."

@Zoe16111 exclaimed:

"Yoooo Saze sashaaaa. He’s probably back for the 10th time."

@NgomaneHopewell stated:

"Mfundi Vundla is slowly losing it, he's out of ideas."

@TmCiteilife asked:

"Why is he back? I hope they won't ruin his character."

Busisiwe returns to Generations: The Legacy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Busisiwe Mothudi has officially returned to Generations: The Legacy after a hiatus.

The actress, who plays Palesa in the popular soapie, received a standing ovation from supporters, who cannot wait to see her return.

Source: Briefly News