Busisiwe Mothudi has officially made a return to Generations: The Legacy after a hiatus

The actress, who plays Palesa in the popular soapie, received a standing ovation from supporters

Mzansi welcomed Busisiwe back with open arms and is looking forward to a stellar performance from her

‘Generations: The Legacy’ announced that Busisiwe Mothudi was making a comeback. Images: maboocie

Source: Instagram

Busisiwe Mothudi has officially returned to Generations: The Legacy to reprise her role as the troubled Palesa. The soapie made the announcement on their social media pages to rave reactions from happy viewers who couldn't wait to see Palesa back on their screens.

Busisiwe Mothudi returns to Generations

It's official: Busisiwe Mothudi has made a comeback to Generations: The Legacy!

Famously known for playing the character of Palesa, Mothudi became a fan-favourite among the popular cast, and her supporters were ecstatic to hear of her return.

Taking to their Twitter (X) page, the soapie announced that Busisiwe was making a big comeback.

In a separate post on her Instagram page, Mrs Mothudi announced to her supporters and followers that she was back on the famous soapie with a video of some moments from the show.

"She's back! Watch Mrs. Busisiwe Mothudi as Palesa TONIGHT on #GenerationsTheLegacy 20:00"

Mzansi reacts to Busisiwe Mothudi's return to Generations

Viewers are ecstatic and can't wait to watch Busisiwe do her thing on the soapie:

Busisiwe's on-screen sister, Candice Modiselle was ecstatic:

"Oh my gosh!"

South African actress, Manaka Ranaka welcomed Busisiwe back:

"Welcome back, sweetheart."

siphe_skin was excited:

"I am so excited to see her again!"

Thelegitboss200 said:

"I love her yazi!'

dimakatso___ wrote:

"Oh really? Maybe I can go back and watch."

ntandolee_ was excited:

"Good news! Congratulations, I can't wait to see you on the screens."

osy_theanswer posted:

"I was so excited when I saw you last night! Happy for you."

Viewers reminisce about old school Generations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the classic Generations topping social media trends as Mzansi fans reminisced about the show's popularity.

However, the show appears to have only been loved in South Africa after some Jamaican TikTokkers revealed how they used to dread the soapie in their younger years.

