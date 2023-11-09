One of Mzansi's oldest soapies, Generations: The Legacy will continue running on TV screens

The soapie that has been rebranded after losing most of its cast members over salary disputes will be returning for Season 10

Social media users are shocked to learn that the show still airs, especially with stiff newcomers competing

SABC 1 has renewed 'Generations: The Legacy's contract and air for Season 10. Images: @generations_the_legacy

Once South Africa's most-favourite soapie, Generations: The Legacy, lives to see its 10th season as SABC 1 has renewed its contract.

The show recently saw its key actors bowing out from the weekday show, but it remains strong and will have another run.

Phil Mphela reports that Generations: The Legacy renewed for Season 10

An entertainment commentator, @PhilMphela, took to his Twitter to share the news in a post that he captioned:

"The SABC1 soapie has been renewed for another season, its 10th season. As I have reported on #KgopoloReports a few weeks back, several actors have left the show. The show is green-lit for an extended 390 episodes, the previous season had 260 episodes."

Check out the announcement poster below:

Netizens shocked to learn that Generations: The Legacy is still on TV screens

Tweeps are surprised by the revelation that the show still goes on. The show lost its traction when it was started anew due to the leading actors being sacked over salary woes, forcing the writers to write a new script. This is what was said:

@Mbilu_Yanga said:

"A part of me was hoping kuthi it was getting cancelled."

@Llekamania_ asked:

"Who still watches this?"

@AkanimiltonM was also confused:

"There are people who still watch Generations?"

@sweetbutto asked:

"I didn't know this thing still exists. For those who watch is it good?"

@plussizewomenSA observed:

"Generation The Legacy le ANC ke di family members."

@xMrTelephoneMan commented:

"I last watched Generations in season 20 something and that was almost 10 years ago, shouldn't be at least season 30 something?"

@Iamnowal_skn confessed:

"Yhuuuu I watch it every night out of habit but hay sengikhathele."

@SbuOfficial was shocked:

"Generations is still a thing in big 2023?"

Wiseman Mncube bows out of Uzalo

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, Wiseman Mncube received an emotional guard of honour as he bowed out from the popular SABC1 show, Uzalo.

The talented after said goodbye to Siboniso, after playing his character for five years. He left the drama after bagging a gig on a new telenovela.

