Generations was one of the most watched shows on TV when the likes of Connie Ferguson and Sophie Ndaba were part of its star-studded cast

The now-defunct SABC 1 show's original cast members have moved on with their lives and some have even changed careers

Fana Mokoena, who used to play the role of Dr Mandla Sithole, is now actively involved in South African politics, but still takes some acting gigs

Generations has produced some of the country's best actors. The now defunct SABC 1 soapie was the most-watched show during its hey day.

Connie Ferguson and Sophie Ndaba were part of the cast of the now-defunct 'Generations'. Image: @connie_ferguson, @sophiendaba

The show had a star-studded cast and many people still wonder what happened to some of the members of the original cast of the telenovela. Many people have also argued that the show lost its spark when it fired the original cast members and changed its name to Generations: The Legacy.

Briefly News takes a look at four of the show's original cast members and what they are doing these days.

1. Connie Ferguson

Connie used to play the role of Karabo Moroka in the show. The filmmaker and TV producer produces and acts in her own telenovela The Queen nowadays. She became popular in Mzansi during her Generations days. Some old people still call her Karabo when they meet her at events. She was with the show when it premiered in 1994 until she exited in 2010, according to Style You 7.

2. Sophie Ndaba

Sophie used to portray the character of Queen Moroka in the now-defunct telenovela. After she exited the show, she made headlines for all the wrong reasons, including her ill health and highly-publicised divorce.

The veteran actress bagged an acting gig in House of Zwide in August, 2021. Sophie played the role of Jo. The star recently returned to social media after a nine-month hiatus. Briefly News reported that Sophie took to Instagram to share a beautiful snap along with a caption that hinted she was returning to the platform.

3. Rapulana Seiphemo

Rapulana breathed life into the character of Tau Mogale when he was still with Generations. He has appeared in Mzansi movies and other popular shows since leaving Generations. The star also bagged a role in Connie's The Queen. The 54-year-old star played the character of Hector Sebata in Season 5 of the show.

4. Fana Mokoena

Fana Mokoena used to play the character of Dr Mandla Sithole. The actor is now actively involved in South African politics. He is a member of the EFF. Fana joined the Scandal! family in July 2021. He played the role of Vukile, the head of the troublesome Kubeka family. He usually trends on the timeline for his political views.

