Actress Sophie Ndaba has returned to Instagram after her disappearance caused concern among many Mzansi citizens

Many people assumed something bad had happened to the talented media personality because of her health issues

Netizens have flocked to her comments section to express their relief after her long absence hit them hard

Former ‘Generation’ actress Sophie Ndaba is back on social media after a long time off the online platforms. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Ndaba has been absent from the timeline for more than nine months, and it appears that the actress has returned to social media.

Sophie took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with her devoted followers, along with a caption that hinted she was returning to the platform.

"Dear Past thank you for the lessons. Dear Future I'm ready!! Dear God, Thank you for the new season !!"

Sophie Ndaba shared the following beautiful photo on Instagram:

According to Daily Sun, Ndaba's disappearance from social media platforms worried her fans. This is because her health is known to be fragile, further reports the publication.

Sophie's followers ecstatic she's back

@bernedattekoali said:

"I was thinking of you last night. I was like it's been a long time since you posted."

@wandile_litheko wrote:

"You never cease to amaze us, you're a force, the epitome of strength, God's wonder, God's display of power and glory ❤️"

@chandakunda21 shared:

"Sending love all the way from Zambia . I grew up watching you as the confident and good life-loving Queen Moroka"

@candy1fs posted:

"Gorgeous my sis ❤️❤️❤️"

@zamo_mthombeni_rozani replied:

"Welcome back, mama "

@_mr_airtime commented:

"Welcome back beautiful soul and amicable person ❤️ God protect you always "

@roderickblaauw2020 added:

"It's about time queen ❤️Nice to see you. Have a beautiful day and weekend "

Sophie Ndaba rose to prominence with her iconic character on the SABC1 soapie Generations. She portrayed the larger-than-life Queen Moroka.

