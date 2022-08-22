Big Zulu's latest song, 150 Bars, called out most of the hip-hop rappers in the industry, including K.O who has responded with his own

K.O's s new song, Omega Freestyle which addresses Big Zulu, had his fans excited for some new music in South African hip-hop

Other netizens were less than impressed by the rap song from K.O, with some expressing their disappointment

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Big Zulu has brought some excitement into the hip-hop scene once again. K.O was busy in the studio, creating Omega Freestyle, much to fans' delight.

KO put out a song of his own dedicated to Big Zulu, who dissed him in an earlier song directed at rappers in SA Hip-hop. Image: Instagram/@mrchastime/@bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

K.O supporters were happy that their fave still has the it-factor. Some just thought that K.O could have done more on the song replying to Big Zulu.

K.O disses Big Zulu in new song Omega Freestyle

K.O has been the latest rapper to respond to Big Zulu's diss track directly. Fans were satisfied that K.O replied to what Big Zulu had to say in his latest song.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Supporters of K.O had nothing but praise for the rapper's writing in Omega Freestyle. Others doubted that K.O did anything special in his song.

@Sir5minutes commented:

"He had the whole weekend to write, and this is what he came up with? Yoh, this genre is finished."

@Twomedouble commented:

"Mild."

@The_Bestest08 commented:

Big Zulu just touched them with simple lines. They will all respond with full track each, and all their fans will be waiting for Inkabi to react. So all Hip Hop fans will be eagerly for Big Zulu. It's a Big Win for him #BigZulu."

@Lilo_4sure commented:

"Okay, he low-key went in."

@Cheron012 commented:

"He went in hard!"

"Stop making excuses": Mzansi reacts to AKA's response to Big Zulu's '150 Bars'

Briefly News previously reported AKA has responded to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August.

Big Zulu dissed the entire S.A. hip-hop industry, including AKA. He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others.

At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal, but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music. AKA took to Twitter early on Monday morning to react to the trending song.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News