AKA has taken to his timeline to respond to Big Zulu's diss track and he's unimpressed by the rapper's trending song

AKA slammed Big Zulu for apologising to the rappers he dissed in the song titled 150 Bars , claiming that's not real hip-hop

Some hip-hop heads agreed with Supa Mega while others told him to get in studio and respond with a diss track instead of responding on Twitter

AKA has responded to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August.

AKA is unimpressed by Big Zulu’s ‘150 Bars’ diss track. Image: @akaworldwide, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu dissed the entire SA hip-hop industry, including AKA. He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others.

At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music. AKA took to Twitter early on Monday morning to react to the trending song. He first said:

"You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not hip-hop."

A few minutes later, he went on to slam Big Zulu for claiming the song is all about the spirit of humanity and building the hip-hop community.

"There is no such thing as an Ubuntu diss track."

Local hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Supa Mega's reaction. Some agreed with him, while some others advised him to respond with a diss track instead of being a Twitter warrior.

@yergsgniht commented:

"Responding to a diss track on Twitter is also not hip hop. Get in the studio rn."

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"The only rapper with the best diss track in SA has spoken. Show him how it's done."

@LuyaBrownie wrote:

"Lmao, They should tag team together with K.O but release it as a single seeing that he dissed them together."

@lutendo77 commented:

"At least he doesn't use autotune to make wack bars sound nice."

@__french___fry said:

"That's why 'Composure' is still the best ever."

@MrSickWear wrote:

"Is this the same AKA who dissed ANATII and went on to do an album with him? Or is it the same one who was high-fiving Cassper in a soccer match?"

@GoddessAliciaAG added:

"Stop making excuses, call Anatii and give us 'Composure 2.0'."

Source: Briefly News