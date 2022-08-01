AKA has taken to his timeline to congratulate Benni McCarthy after he bagged a Manchester United coaching job

The former AmaZulu coach was unveiled as the strikers coach at the EPL side over the weekend and many South Africans, including AKA, went into a frenzy

Supa Mega, who is a proud supporter of Man U, took to his timeline to share how proud he was that the former Bafana Bafana star is now a coach at his favourite team

AKA has joined scores of Manchester United fans who've congratulated Benni McCarthy after he bagged a strikers' coaching job at the world-renowned team.

AKA congratulated Benni McCarthy he bagged the Manchester United coaching job. Image: @akaworldwide, @bennimac17

Source: Instagram

The legendary goal poacher was unveiled as the new coach for the team's forwards over the weekend. The former Bafana Bafana star was recently fired by Mzansi PSL club, AmaZulu.

Supa Mega, who is a proud Man United supporter, took to his timeline to sing Benni's praises. He shared that he can't believe that his "GOAT" has made it from Hanover Park, his childhood home, to the English Premier League giants' world renowned stadium, Old Trafford.

According to SAHipHopMag, the rapper took to Instagram and posted a snap of Benni. He captioned his post:

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's followers took to his comment section to help him congratulate coach Benni.

phutym said:

"Congrats to him!! Hopefully this brings back the fire in ManU. Haven't watched a ManU game in years... For health reasons of course."

gidion_felix wrote:

"You always loved Benni, bro."

therealmvui commented:

"You must be his assistant coach, Mega."

tumie2gp wrote:

"Fired by Amazulu and hired by Man U."

zwai_29 said:

"What a monumental accomplishment!!"

alec_jobe commented:

"Big boys doing bigger thangs."

biggest_777 wrote:

"He is the greatest."

malili30 added:

"Can’t wait to see him at Old Trafford I will raise the South African flag. Welcome to our yard, Bennie."

