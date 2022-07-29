Priddy Ugly has recently captured the hearts of South Africans after posting a teaser of his most recent body of work

The rapper was subjected to a social media hate train, and some internet users never gave his music a chance

Many netizens were impressed with his lyricism after the teaser for the song 30 minutes to Soweto was released

Not long ago, netizens dubbed Priddy Ugly the country's weakest rapper, but now they're eating their words. This comes after he released visuals for his new song 30 minutes to Soweto.

Priddy Ugly is receiving praise for his latest song '30 minutes to Soweto'. image: @priddy_ugly

Priddy Ugly's music has been underappreciated in the music industry, with many dismissing it. Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, even referred to him as a struggling rapper.

"Struggling rapper's wife Bontle Modiselle with Reason's ex-girlfriend and baby mama Lootlove photographed by Austin Malema,' said Musa on his caption.

On Twitter, Musa posted the following:

According to ZAlebs, the hate train became too much for his wife Bontle Modiselle, who had to defend her husband with her whole chest.

Netizens are, however, finally warming up to Priddy's music after he teased 30 minutes to Soweto.

@Dukes_Mokoena said:

"People are starting to acknowledge and appreciate the skilled, lyrical Priddy Ugly. The best in the country right now. He flows like nobody's business."

@sadboywxrld wrote:

"it's nice seeing people acknowledge priddy ugly as one of the best lyricists we have in our country."

@ChuluTwayinga shared:

"I've always rooted for Priddy Ugly, since 'Tshela' & 'Smokolo' days, I want him to win so bad, please respect the man for his amazing work ❤️ @ItsPriddyUgly"

@EJ_MOLAPO commented:

"I'm glad people () are moving away from that stupid take that Priddy Ugly is whack. He is and always has been one of the best to spit on the mic. Vrrrrr "

@NxrthSA posted:

"In the category of lyricism and rap capabilities, Priddy Ugly is honestly top 5 in SA. You can’t deny this dudes pen and storytelling ✍"

@Thanyani_ added:

"Priddy Ugly has always been Nice wid it, am actually glad he went the Authentic way. Stopped trying to be business savvy with his craft and got the best outter himself."

