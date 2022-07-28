Rapper Cassper Nyovest may be due for another boxing match with the South African all-time fave, DJ Cleo

Musician DJ Cleo decided that he is interested in getting in on the action against Cassper Nyovest when it comes to boxing

Cassper Nyovest made quite the reputation as a celebrity boxer and his response to DJ Cleo excited fans, but many reminded the rapper about his upcoming rival, Priddy Ugly

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest's reputation as a boxer continues to grow. The rapper's latest challenger is legend musician DJ Cleo.

Celebrities are lining up to fight Cassper Nyovest, with DJ Cleo being the latest to ask for a boxing match. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest/ Getty Images/ Stringer

Source: UGC

DJ Cleo reacted to Cassper Nyovest's performance in a soccer match by proposing a challenge. Fans got excited when Cassper responded to DJ Cleo.

DJ Cleo seeks redemption with boxing match against Cassper Nyovest

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, DJ Cleo was impressed by Cassper Nyovest in a soccer match that Big Zulu arranged. DJ Cleo was the goalkeeper and the match where Cassper scored a goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Cleo proposed to redeem himself with a boxing match in a tweet. Cassper got excited as he warned the DJ that he never turns down a boxing competition.

Netizens reacted to the possibility of a fight, with many thinking that DJ Cleo had a chance. Others were more focused on Cassper Nyovest's upcoming boxing match against rapper Priddy Ugly.

@langamakhathin commented:

"Cass avoiding Priddy, smart move though Priddy is a beast."

@NtateBenjiSir commented:

"Every other person, you reply. But @ItsPriddyUgly wa mo maiza. Keng? Wacha Billi? [You ignore Priddy Ugly, What is it? Are you scared?]"

@ChefSparks_ commented:

"Now this would be an entertaining one. It would attract the masses."

@Ratshidi_KB commented:

"The more the merrier!! Simolla ka Ugly then my Cleo our Cleo will follow."

@king_Beast13 commented:

"Mufasa doesn't back down, that's why he said, "I go myself, I never pass on the mission. I got to spell it out so you cats know the difference❤️"

@DjMjora commented:

"This is your great match... Cleo is fit."

Netizens want Cassper and AKA to collab after their friendly gesture on-cam

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and AKA are two talented Mzansi rappers known for their never-ending feud. However, Cassper and AKA met over a weekend and left Mzansi in a state of confusion.

The pair is well-known for their never-ending diss tracks following each other's releases. Their heated social media debates have even rubbed off on their fans. This weekend appears to have left many of their fans wondering if the beef ever happened or if it's all for hype.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News