Cassper Nyovest scored a cracker of a goal when Mzansi hip-hop stars played against their music peers, the Gqom artists

The rapper-turned-businessman also showed off his passing skills during the celebrity soccer match played over the weekend

Reacting to videos, social media users shared that Mufasa is multi-talented and agreed that the national soccer team needs him as a striker

Cassper Nyovest showed off his soccer skills in a celebrity soccer match. The rapper scored a scorcher when Mzansi hip-hop stars took on Gqom artists in a football game over the weekend.

Cassper Nyovest scored a stunning goal when hip-hop stars played against Gqom artists. Image: @casspernyovest

Apart from scoring the goal, Mufasa also won the fans with his short and long passed. Videos of the star putting on a show at the game are doing the rounds on the timeline.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to react to a clip of himself sending a long pass to a striker after he received the ball from Blxckie. Cassper Nyovest wrote:

"WHAT A PASS , BY CASSPER NYOVEST!!!!"

An excited fan also took to the micro-blogging app to share a video of the star scoring the stunning cracker.

Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on Mufasa's pass and goal. Many agreed that he should have been a professional soccer player.

@Mr_HUMA commented:

"Proper goal that one. Absolute cracker."

@ChippaUnitedFC wrote:

"Great switch of play @casspernyovest."

@Arthur_Cebo said:

"Cassper is multi talented."

@NalaThokozane commented:

"What a Goaaaaal by Cassper Nyovest."

@MaroYanda wrote:

"Mara vele. 'What a pass', Bafana Bafana needs you."

@NtokozoZN2 said:

"If you keep trending for your diski skills MamKhize will want to sign you."

@makhazainga1 commented:

"Million dollar pass from Cassper uyayibona ibhola lo bhuti."

@Gesh_Beast wrote:

"Chiefs must sign you Cass, I have a feeling you can help them with a cup nyana with those passes."

@ArthurLebza added:

"Wow bro wena you know everything Mos. I Never Thought that you know how to play soccer like this."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

Source: Briefly News