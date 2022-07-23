Actor Hungani Ndlovu has jumped on Andile Mpisane's #MakhwapheniChallenge and Mzansi is here for his dance moves

Shauwn Mkhize's son came up with the dance challenge to promote his new single titled Makhwapheni which was released in June

Some social media users hilariously shared that the former Scandal! star did it better than the owner of the challenge while others said he must stick to acting

Hungani Ndlovu has jumped on Andile Mpisane's dance challenge. Shauwn Mkhize's son came up with the #MakhwapheniChallenge to promote his new single, Makhwapheni.

Hungani Ndlovu has jumped on Andile Mpisane’s #MakhwapheniChallenge and many said he did it better than the owner. Image: @hunganindlovu, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The former Scandal! actor took to his timeline to share a video of himself busting major moves. The clip of the star, who played Romeo in the soapie, was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

The South African reports that Andile Mpisane offered participants cash to hype up his new single. He shared that he was giving away R1 000 to 10 of his fans who would participate in the challenge.

Peeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Hungani's dance moves. Many hilariously shared that he did the dance better than MaMkhize's son.

@Nyiketani12 commented:

"Better than the owner."

@seipaty_morgan wrote:

"He must just focus on acting."

@DurbanAunty said:

"Unaye nje umakhwapheni lobhuti (Does this brother have a side chick? Asking for a friend."

@itsJquan commented:

"Dance that went to private school."

@YamkelaSodwele wrote:

"Romeo just won himself R10k..."

@UpgradeLady added:

"So Romeo can dance?!"

Shauwn Mkhize jokes about her son's R1m allowance on Somizi's show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize is a boss that she thinks she is. She recently revealed her son Andile Mpisane's hefty allowance. The flamboyant businesswoman appeared on the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi.

The two reality TV stars discussed SomG's divorce settlement and his battle with SARS. MaMkhize is helping the Idols SA judge find the best lawyers for both the matters.

Her lawyers have won both her divorce and SARS cases so she's not assisting Somizi with his messy matters. Of course, her lawyers are expensive and SomG knows it. He joked that Khizo should fork out a million for the lawyers.

