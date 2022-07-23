Shauwn Mkhize has been praised for empowering women after she announced her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane as the deputy chair lady of the Royal AM ladies' team

The flamboyant businesswoman made the announcement via her Instagram page following her highly publicised press conference

New mom Tamia Mpisane headed to the comments section to share that she is grateful for the opportunity and is looking forward to the new journey

Shauwn Mkhize has announced that her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane will be joining the board of the newly acquired Royal AM ladies team.

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Tamia's appointment comes amid the back and forth fights between the Mpisane family and Andile's baby mama Sithelo Shozi.

According to The South African, MaMkhize headed to her Instagram timeline to make the big announcement. She wrote:

"Welcome our new deputy chair lady @tamia_mpisane . I’m excited to start this ladies football journey with you."

Tamia who welcomed her baby girl with Andile Miaandy on 15 May 2022 jumped into her flamboyant mother-in-law's comments section to share that she is happy to take on the new role. She wrote:

"Thank you for always believing in me and trusting me. I’m beyond excited for the road ahead."

Other peeps lauded MaMkhize for always doing the best she can to empower women.

@minniedlamini said:

"One thing about you my sis you will empower ❤️ I love you ."

@londie_london_official commented:

"Love this."

@missnoxcycaluza wrote:

"I love how Tamia is fulfilling Mother’s (Shawn) dream ❤️❤️❤️❤️love hard and work hard."

@zandymajola added:

"Empowering your own Makoti. Siyambongela mawethu."

@sims.mtl noted:

"She's smart and intelligent ❤️ congratulations beautiful."

Source: Briefly News