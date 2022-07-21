Viewers of the popular telenovela The River are loving the current storyline, especially Beauty and Mlilo's budding love affair

Many took to social media to rave about how Beauty, played by the talented Galaletsang Koffman, is killing the character

Others love how the star who comes from a poor family is not bending backwards to fit into Mlilo's wealthy family

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular Mzansi soapie The River is giving viewers the content they signed up for. Fans recently headed to the streets to dish out their thoughts on the latest storyline.

‘The River’ fans have taken to Twitter to laud Beauty and Mlilo's relationship. Image: @voodur_nuz and @age_galaletsang

Source: Instagram

The River charted Twitter trending lists as peeps shared how much they loved Beauty and Mlilo's romantic relationship. Many said they want the couple played by Galaletsang Koffman and Vuyo Biyela to get married.

Twitter users also expressed how much they were loving Beauty's acting skills. The stunner is a living example of the adage: "You can take a person out of the ghetto, but you can't take the ghetto out of a person."

@TheRiverStan commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I want Mlilo to make Beauty a stay-at-home girlfriend, I want to see her in a new scene/environment being happy and wearing lace wigs! #TheRiver1Magic."

@Kutlwano001 said:

"I need Mlilo to give Beauty the soft life she deserves. Like I'm about to ship hard NTSHWARENG. #TheRiver1Magic."

@Nsovo_Justine said:

"With a rough man like Mlilo you’d expect them to be rough and disrespectful to women but the way he is with Beauty makes him 10x more attractive #TheRiver1Magic."

@tuvali13 added:

"Loving the way Mlilo has no problem with Beauty’s rowdiness I think they are the same #TheRiver1Magic."

Katlego Danke who plays Thathi Ndaba in Gomora is allegedly pregnant

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that award-winning actress Katlego Danke is allegedly pregnant. The actress, who rose to firm for playing Dineo Mashaba in the famous soapie Generations, is currently playing the lead role of Thathi Ndaba in the telenovela Gomora.

According to various reports, the cast and crew of Gomora are aware of Thathi's pregnancy, and the writers are currently trying to incorporate her pregnancy into the story.

A source confirmed to the Daily Sun that the actress is definitely pregnant and is already showing. The source added that Thathi's recent mood swings in the show are all in a bid to reveal that she is pregnant for Phumlani, played by Buyile Mdladla.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News