Seasoned South African actress Katlego Danke who plays Thathi in the award-winning soapie Gomora is reportedly pregnant with her second baby

According to reports, producers of the soapie are trying to incorporate Katlego's pregnancy into Thathi's storyline

The actress, who is known for keeping her private life away from social media, has refused to comment on the issue

Award-winning actress Katlego Danke is allegedly pregnant. The actress, who rose to firm for playing Dineo Mashaba in the famous soapie Generations, is currently playing the lead role of Thathi Ndaba in the telenovela Gomora.

Katlego Danke, who is popular for playing Thathi in 'Gomora' is allegedly pregnant. Image: @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

According to various reports, the cast and crew of Gomora are aware of Thathi's pregnancy, and the writers are currently trying to incorporate her pregnancy into the story.

A source confirmed to the Daily Sun that the actress is definitely pregnant and is already showing. The source added that Thathi's recent mood swings in the show are all in a bid to reveal that she is pregnant for Phumlani, played by Buyile Mdladla. The source said:

"It's an open secret. The Gomora cast is already aware of it. Judging from her baby bump, she's halfway through. According to her new script, Phumlani, played by Buyile Mdladla, is the baby daddy."

However, the source said Katlego is keeping her pregnancy a secret for now. She allegedly only told the producers so they could twitch her script a little bit. The source added:

“She has only informed a few people, including the producers so that they could incorporate her pregnancy into her script.”

ZAlebs reports that this will be Katlego's, second baby. The actress is said to have given birth to a baby boy in 2017. Per the publication, the star has kept the identity of her baby daddy top secret.

Source: Briefly News