Busiswa is one of South Africa's famous celebrities juggling a successful career and motherhood.

The public isn't familiar with the stunner's baby daddy, and there's a lot of juicy drama surrounding the individual

Several reports have previously accused the baby daddy of abusive and stalking behaviour towards the Makazi hitmaker

Busiswa Gqulu's baby daddy was allegedly abusive to her.

When South African musician Busiswa Gqulu is not on stage, she is at home with her son Lakhanya Gqulu.

While many celebrities prefer to keep their personal lives private, especially involving their children, fans' curiosity never dies. This is also true for the stunner's fans, who are curious about her baby daddy.

Who is Busiswa's baby daddy?

According to ZAlebs, Busiswa previously admitted to being in two abusive relationships. She had a relationship with Sfiso Mazibuko and Katlego "Kaygee" Mlangeni, with whom she had a son, Lakhanya Gqulu, in January 2018.

The publication further reports that Busiswa and Katlego's relationship worsened so much that even after they split up, Kaygee allegedly began stalking her.

Reports surfaced in 2019 alleging that Katlego had attacked Busiswa and Themba Kubheka. This occurred following Busiswa's performance at a Rosebank Club.

Kubheka spilled the beans on social media. Themba shared even the smallest details of how Katlego attacked them during a heart-to-heart conversation about relationships. Mlangeni, on the other hand, refuted the claims, claiming that he discovered the two in an inappropriate setting.

