Zahara has been accused of acting like a diva on the set of her reality show that will premiere on South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

According to reports, she sometimes fails to show up for shoots and is currently at odds with the production team

As a result, the SABC has threatened to pull out as a broadcaster for the show if she does not change her behaviour

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The SABC has threatened to axe Zahara's reality show after showing diva tendencies on set.

Source: Instagram

Zahara is going through the most. After asking for donations when her music career began to suffer, it appears that the Loliwe hitmaker isn't taking advantage of the opportunities that have arisen.

According to ZAlebs, Zahara has been accused of being unprofessional and a diva numerous times.

SABC has threatened to cancel Zahara's reality show

According to ZAlebs, the talented musician is working with the SABC, but nothing appears to be going as planned. According to City Press, the public broadcaster has issued an ultimatum to the Ndiza singer. They warned her that if she didn't change her ways, she'd have to say goodbye to her show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Despite the SABC's warning, sources confirmed to ZAlebs that production had been halted. This is also because Zahara and the production team cannot agree on anything. Zahara is also being accused of failing to show up for shoots.

“She missed a flight back to Johannesburg because she’d had a quarrel with a member of her management team at the East London airport after we’d gone to her home to film her with her family.”

SABC has also condemned Zahara for her controversial actions. They said she doesn't understand her brand and frequently acts out of character. According to SABC, the reality show depends heavily on her changing her ways and improving her public image.

Nota Baloyi advises Zahara after alleged drunk video

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi has not been kind in the last few months, wasting countless hours sharing his unwaveringly harsh opinions. He has dragged a lot of celebrities before, and it was no different when Ndiza singer Zahara's alleged drunk video from her Macufe performance surfaced.

The ever-opinionated Nota immediately took to his controversial Twitter account to advise Zahara on what would work for her dying career. Knowing the music Mogul's harsh delivery of words, he dragged her for filth.

In response to the viral video, Nota implied that Zahara's problems stemmed from her inability to marry. Baloyi compared her ex-wife Berita's successful career to Zahara's, claiming that they both began pursuing their dreams simultaneously, but only Berita succeeded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News