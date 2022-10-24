Media personality Celeste Ntuli has opened up about being a black and plus-sized woman in a country which allegedly considers them not the "standard"

The actress and stand-up comedian has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and has worked her way up the ladder from performing for her church to TV

The former Isibaya actress said that she's enjoying her "don't care" years as she recently hit her 40s, adding that she's just honest but not an activist for women

Celeste Ntuli has opened up about her career in the entertainment space. The star has been in the industry for almost two decades.

Celeste Ntuli opened up about being a black and plus-size woman. Image: @celestentuli

Source: Instagram

She started out as a stand-up comedian and now she has a great acting career. She has appeared in top productions such as Isibaya and Netflix's Looking for Love.

The star recently celebrated her birthday and opened up about being in her 40s. She opened up about her "don't care" years and being a woman who is not the "standard" in Mzansi, reports ZAlebs.

According to the publication, she also spoke about being proud of being a plus-size black woman.

"Well, I am all of it. Why should we divide it? They all describe me."

She shared that she's not an activist for plus-sized women but she's just honest. Celeste Ntuli said there are things she's doing right in life and some that she's doing wrong.

Celeste has gone back to doing stand-up comedy full time. She was also affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. She's currently touring Mzansi and keeping it real with her jokes about being a plus-sized woman in a country that sometimes looks down on them.

Source: Briefly News