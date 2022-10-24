Talented lyricist Stogie T has shared why he didn't respond to Big Zulu when he dissed him in his viral song titled 150 Bars

Other artists who were mentioned in the diss track dropped diss songs of their own after Big Zulu challenged them to a rap battle

In an interview Stogie T shared that he's currently focused on what he wants his legacy to be and to also give back to up-and-coming artists

Stogie T has opened up about why he didn't respond to Big Zulu's diss track. Artists like K.O, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta dropped their own diss tracks in response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars.

Stogie T has shared why he didn't respond to Big Zulu's '150 Bars'.

Big Zulu threw major shade in the direction of Stogie T in the diss song but Stogie blue-ticked the KZN rapper. He has finally cleared the air on why he looked the other way.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star shared that he's focused on what he wants his legacy to be. He said his jot is to give back to the hip-hop space.

Stogie, who has been in the industry for two decades, said working with young artists like A-Reece and Touchline excites him, adding that it's a great way to learn and spread what you've learnt.

He said he also wants to be mentioned when people talk about Cassper Nyovest or a talented underground rapper because he's also dope.

Nasty C and AKA perform Lemons (Lemonade) at The Ivyson Tour

In other hip-hop news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C's Ivyson Tour finally kicked off over the weekend. Videos of his epic performances have been trending on the timeline since Saturday, 22 October.

The Durban-born rapper performed his hits with stars such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest and AKA. His fans have taken to social media to praise him for slaying his performances.

Nasty C's fans went wild when he performed the current crowd favourite Lemons (Lemonade) with AKA. A video of the There They Go hitmaker and Supa Mega doing their thing on stage is doing the rounds on Twitter. Many people are convinced that his verse in the song is the verse of the year.

ZAlebs reports that the build up to the show at Emperors Palace included a gaming experience and panel discussion about the future of gaming in Africa. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on The Ivyson Tour performances.

