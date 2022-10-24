Talented South African rapper Nasty C delivered an epic performance at The Ivyson Tour in Johannesburg over the weekend

Videos of the There They Go hitmaker's performances with rappers like AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Emtee are doing the rounds on the timeline

The Durban-born artist's fans went crazy when he performed his new hit with AKA, Lemons (Lemonade) and many agreed that he penned the verse of the year for the song

Nasty C's Ivyson Tour finally kicked off over the weekend. Videos of his epic performances have been trending on the timeline since Saturday, 22 October.

Nasty C delivered an epic performance at The Ivyson Tour.



The Durban-born rapper performed his hits with stars such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest and AKA. His fans have taken to social media to praise him for slaying his performances.

Nasty C's fans went wild when he performed the current crowd favourite Lemons (Lemonade) with AKA. A video of the There Day Go hitmaker and Supa Mega doing their thing on stage is doing the rounds on Twitter. Many people are convinced that his verse in the song is the verse of the year.

ZAlebs reports that the build up to the show at Emperors Palace included a gaming experience and panel discussion about the future of gaming in Africa. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on The Ivyson Tour performances.

@SinikeziweNdla1 wrote:

"Born to win is a nice song."

@Vizzero3 said:

"Emtee is the greatest of all the time."

@lxrdgmassh_ commented:

"@casspernyovest 's performance at #IvysonTour2022, fire, #loco @Nasty_CSA."

@Mthobzet wrote:

"Now can we all agree Nasty C got the verse of the year."

@wise30152072 said:

"We have been saying it, I don’t know if people want us to write it in the bible or something… NastyC’s verse on #Lemons2Lemonade is verse of the year."

@Kagisho1Mk added:

"Nasty is on his way to be the greatest ever."

Nasty C opens up about working with beefing rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest

In other rap news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C has opened up about working with Cassper Nyovest and AKA. The rappers are two of the biggest hip-hop stars in Mzansi and they've been beefing for a minute.

Nasty C spoke about collaborating with both of them in a recent interview on The Episode podcast. Short clips of the interview have been released on YouTube.

The The They Go hitmaker shared that doing a track with Cassper and producer Anatii was dope because they were just vibing at a hotel.

According to TshisaLIVE, he also revealed that there was a bot of tension when he did his first track with AKA. The star further said that his wish to make a dope track with AKA without any tension was granted when they worked on Lemons (Lemonade). The single was released a month ago and it's already over 2 million views on YouTube.

