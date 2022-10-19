A few ladies busted some traditional dance moves in Town, and South Africans couldn't help but laugh at the clip

The rhythmic movement executed by the women were not easy and were the opposite of the "the aim is not to sweat" mantra most Mzansi peeps have

Folks across the country shared waves and waves after laughing and crying emojis because of being lost for words

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some ladies gathered in a town busted some traditional dance moves that Mzansi peeps struggled not to laugh at.

A handful of ladies busted traditional dance moves that made South Africans cackle. Images: @Dear_Shozi/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Dear_Shozi shared the clip showing different women taking turns standing up and strutting their stuff. The movement seen in the video is quite high energy, which is the opposite of what you would find on any Mzansi dance floor. The Twitter post drew the attention of many.

The music playing in the background of the video is maskandi, so it's safe to assume that the moves done here are based on traditional Zulu dancing. The moves incorporate a lot of kicking into the air and sometimes flopping one's body to the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

All the ladies in the video brought their A-game and gave the highest kicks of their lives. One of them could even do the splits mid-air and land firmly on the ground.

South Africans didn't have much to say but cackled at the clip. See the comments below:

@noksy_k said:

"If the town has Boxer this is likely to happen."

@MazikodeThah mentioned:

"Stomp the yard yethu zintokazi zakwa Zulu "

@Dzivhu_ZA commented:

"The lady in a powder blue dress..."

@Sir_Aro shared:

"This is cool but doing a drop splits on bricks??? ‍♀️"

@GunsCorry posted:

"Where is the longer version of this video ❤ I love it."

@IAm_Yise said:

"KZN is wild "

@AbegailLepele mentioned:

"What is going on lapho, Bathong wena "

@LutendoMagoro commented:

"Zulu women are strong. Falling like that ‍♀️"

Beautiful self-taught chef and farmer celebrates launch of first cookbook, peeps applaud: “Well deserved”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful mother-of-one from the Eastern Cape is celebrating the launch of her first cookbook, with the self-taught chef and farmer beaming with excitement.

The mother-of-one, who is also a whole content creator, shared her fantastic news on social media, with her upcoming book set to be published by Blackbird Books.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News