A passionate woman read the bible during a sermon, and the way she did it made Mzansi peeps struggle not to laugh at the theatrics

South African churches tend to be a refuge for many, while some of them tend to be very dramatic in terms of how they go about things

SA's netizens couldn't handle the intensity of the lively lady and suggested that someone should give her water

A passionate woman who read the bible on stage at a sermon went viral, and South Africans couldn't deal with the hilarious theatrics.

A passionate woman reading the bible brought Mzansi to tears and made them wonder why she read it in such a way. Images: @AladyPL/ Twitter, Petri Oeschger/ Getty Images.

The clip, posted by @AladyPL, shows the pastor egging on Thembi's overzealous reading. The Twitter post was flooded with waves of laughing emojis and statements of hilarious disbelief.

The strange video is utterly laughter-inducing. It starts out with Thembi already reading in really loudly, but somehow she manages to increase her intensity. The pastor on the side acts as her hypeman, encouraging her to read louder and louder.

South African churches are places of refuge for many. It provides an environment of spiritual and religious solace for some, but other churches tend to be charismatic and theatrical in how they operate, such as how Shepard Bushiri conducts his.

Peeps across Mzansi held back tears from laughter and egged on Thembi in the comments. See the responses below:

@Owethu__M said:

"Naye uThembi uyafunda nkosiyami"

@UnclePPodcast commented:

"When I see things like this, I am glad I left the church, these theatrics and gimmicks are just super annoying."

@Callmethaboo2nd shared:

@brian_lungani commented:

"I didn’t mean to laugh phambi kwalo sisi engihleli naye. Kodwa ey naye uthembi ay "

@Abhut_Mzi mentioned:

"Give Thembi water guys "

@MikeLuthuli posted:

@DenisThulani said:

"I think there's more into "Funda Thembi" the pastor was communicating something to uThembi "

@TheStunne1 commented:

"Lol this is hilarious."

