Idols SA Season 18 is almost over, but viewers of the popular show are still not feeling Thembi Seete's judging skills

The talented media personality has been trolled for being one of the most horrible judges on the panel

Peeps accused the Gomora star of lacking constructive criticism and must not return for the next season

Thembi Seete has completely failed to impress Idols SA viewers. The star tops Twitter trends after every show as peeps discuss her "horrible" judging skills.

Social media users have slammed Thembi Seete for her bad judging skills on 'Idols SA'. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Many said although they adore Thembi as an actress and media personality, being a judge is not for her and should leave it to those who understand music.

Taking to Twitter after the latest episode of the singing competition, social media users dragged the actress once again for failing to give constructive criticism to the contestants. Some fans lauded Thembi Seete for giving always delivering with her elegant outfits that have dethroned fellow judge Somizi Mhlongo as the most stylish judge.

@sindi_bango_ said:

"Does Thembi Seete know anything about music, though? Gosh, it's soo annoying having to listen to her the whole show. I'm sorry to be harsh on a Sunday but come on!!"

@KRMotswiane commented:

"It's uncomfortable watching Thembi Seete tell every contestant that they look lovely after they sang their lives out."

@AtiredXolisa added:

"I love Thembi Seete, but she must never judge a music show ever again Jika Majika is her sweet spot."

@Nonku_MaLanga noted:

"Let’s be honest Thembi Seete was never a singer, in Boom Shaka she was a rapper. Theo and Lebo Mathosa were the vocalists. Obviously we can’t expect to judge properly when the can’t even sing herself. I don’t know why @IdolsSA hired her, it doesn’t make sense."

@OzalwauMaMnguni said:

"I see people complaining about @Thembiseete_'s judging abilities on #Idols. First of all, Idols has passed its sell-by date, it must be canned. 2ndly, Thembi is not a musician, she's an artist, and she can only give artistic comments. JR is the only musician on that panel."

