Thembi Seete’s biography: age, career, husband, child, more

Thembi Seete is a go-getter and risk-taker. She is an actress, musician, television presenter, and entrepreneur. The lady has made a reputable name nationwide by being devoted to her talents and passions.

Thembi Seete’s in a red and white designer dress. Photo: @thembiseete.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thembi Seete became a household name in South Africa through her former Boom Shaka band. The Kwaito music group broke up in 2000, thus allowing her to start a solo music career. Thembi currently features on Mzansi Magic's Gomora telenovela as Gladys. You can find out more about her below.

Profile summary

Full name Thembi Seete Gender Female Born 25 March 1977 Zodiac sign Aries Age 45 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace Soweto, South Africa Nationality South African Career Actress, musician, television presenter, and entrepreneur Father's name Unknown Mother Rebecca Seete Sibling Moagi Seete Marital status Single Sexuality Straight Children One son Baby daddy Collen Mashawana Instagram @thembiseete_ Facebook @thembiseete.za Twitter @thembiseete_ TikTok @thembiseete1

Thembi Seete's biography

Thembi Seete grew her solo music career before venturing into acting and hosting shows on television. Her life inspires many, especially those who desire careers in the mainstream media and entertainment sector.

How old is Thembi Seete from Gomora in real life?

Thembi Seete's age is 45 years as of December 2022. The actress was born on 25 March 1977 in Soweto, Gauteng province.

Who are Thembi Seete's parents?

She lost her father while still a teenager and grew up in Sebokeng in the Vaal with her uncle and aunt. Thembi Seete's mother, Rebecca Seete, died from a brain tumour in March 2021. Her sibling is Moagi Seete.

Cute image of Thembi Seete. Photo: @thembiseete.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who was Thembi Seete's fiancé?

Thembi told Massiv Metro in 2018 that she and Bobo “Bo” Seritsane had ended their 10-year relationship. They got engaged in 2012 but never made married because the actress was afraid of marriage. Fans who had anticipated Thembi Seete's wedding pictures were quite disappointed.

Who was Thembi Seete's boyfriend?

The actress confirmed to Massiv Metro that she met someone a few months after her relationship with Bobo ended and was ready to have a child. Fans speculated Collen Mashawana was the man in question. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship for the longest time.

Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcbobo's social media video post showed Collen and Thembi being cosy around each other. People believed Collen was Thembi Seete's baby daddy even though he never commented about the issue. Collen's ex-wife is TV presenter Lerato “Zah” Moloi.

Who is Thembi Seete's husband?

The actress is single as of this writing. She was married to multi-millionaire businessman Collen Mashawana, and they have a child.

Did Thembi Seete adopt a child?

Thembi Seete gave birth to a son named Dakalo in April 2018 at age 40.

How old is Thembi Seete's child?

She celebrated her son's fourth birthday on 11 April 2022. You can find some of Thembi Seete's baby's pictures online. The actress rarely posts him and hides his face when she does. You can follow Thembi Seete's Instagram and other social media accounts to see Dakalo. The boy's father is Collen Mashawana.

Thembi Seete’s beautiful dresses. Photo: @thembiseete.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Thembi Seete's baby daddy?

The philanthropist/businessman Collen Mashawana was born on 6 September 1981. Therefore, he is 41 years old as of December 2022.

How many babies does Thembi Seete have?

The Mzansi actress has one child as of December 2022.

Is Thembi Seete pregnant?

The actress is not expecting another child this year.

Thembi Seete's career history

Thembi was part of the famous Boom Shaka band with Junior Sokhela, Lebo Mathosa, and Theo Nhlengethwa. The Kwaito group began in 1994 and split in 2000 when lead singer Lebo Mathosa started a solo career. Thembi also went solo and has been doing well ever since.

Thembi Seete's songs

Thembi released her debut solo album, Lollipop, in 2001. The second one, S’matsatsa, came out shortly after the first one was successful. Some popular tracks from S’matsatsa were Shayi Zandla and Mphate Kahle. The lady released Music Is My Life (a black diamond-via-adult contemporary album) in 2009.

Seete as an actress

She tried out acting and landed a minor role in Hijack Stories film in 2000. Seete also got another role on SABC 1's Yizo Yizo and sang the Sure Ntombazana soundtrack for Yizo Yizo 2. Between 2000 and 2004, she acted in Gaz'lam seasons 1 & 2 on SABC 1 as Lerato.

Lovely pictures of Thembi Seeta. Photo: @thembiseete.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thembi made a guest appearance in the season premiere of Ghosts of the Past, then acted as Pumla in the Crossing the Line film in 2005. In January 2006, Thembi played in SABC 1's drama series Mtunzini.com as Lily and Zone 14 as Nina Moloi for four seasons.

In 2014, Seete acted in Mzansi Magic's The Gift film and co-hosted The Juice show with Bob Mabena on the same TV channel. In 2015, e.tv's Rhythm City soap opera gave her the role of Bongi. In 2020, Thembi joined Mzansi Magic's Gomora cast as Gladys.

In 2020, she acted in Netflix's Kings of Joburg film and was a guest judge in Mzansi Magic's Idols South Africa (one episode of the 17th season).

Thembi as a TV presenter

Thembi began hosting TV shows in 2006. The first one was the Jika Majika dance show on SABC 1. She hosted the first ten seasons, which ended in 2012. She coached choirs contesting in the Clash of the Choirs South Africa on Mzansi Magic.

On 17 November 2013, she hosted the 6th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards on SABC 2. Seete hosted the Nguwe Na? game show on Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu in 2012 and 2014. In 2014, she hosted the Zaziwa show in SABC 1.

Seete as an entrepreneur

She is a beautician and owns a cosmetic company called Azuri.

Cute pictures of Thembi Seeta. Photo: @thembiseete.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thembi Seete's weight loss

She is cautious about her weight and looks. The actress revealed in 2019 that she used diet pills and starved because she was ashamed of her weight. Thembi once lost 5kg in a week and 3 kg in the second week through exercises, healthy breakfasts, eating properly, and drinking lots of water.

What happened to Thembi Seete?

In February 2022, Seete was announced as a judge of Idols South Africa season 18, but viewers didn't want her back. Some claimed she did not have a voice of her own as a judge.

Facts about Thembi Seete

Her fashion style and youthful looks make people think she is younger than her actual age.

Thembi Seete's son's name, Dakalo, means happiness in tshiVenda.

She speaks English, Tswana and Zulu.

How old is Thembi Seete's son?

Dakalo turned four on 11 April 2022.

Is Thembi Seete married?

She is single as of December 2022.

Thembi Seete became famous in her home country at age 17. She has maintained her status as one of the country's best female entertainers and TV hosts for over thirty years.

READ ALSO: Master KG's biography: wife, age, real name, songs, and net worth

Briefly.co.za also shared Master KG's biography. Kgaogelo Moagi (aka Master KG) is one of the best music producers in South Africa.

He is known as the "Bolobedu" dance pioneer. Fans speculate he married one of SA's top female music artists. You can find out the truth from the article.

Source: Briefly News