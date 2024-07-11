Shebeshxt's biography: His age, real name, career, net worth, and more

Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, is an upcoming South African rapper. He came into the limelight in 2021 and has since made significant waves in the few years that he has been in the music industry. This Shebeshxt's biography uncovers all you need to know about his personal life and career.

Shebeshxt performing onstage during a past event in December 2023. Photo: @official.shebeshxt (modified by author)

The Limpopo-born rapper has not had an easy rise in the entertainment industry. A quick look at Shebeshxt's biography reveals his life's ups and downs, including tragedy, family problems, and a criminal past.

Shebeshxt's bio and profile summary

Full name Lehlogomolo Katlego Chauke Date of birth March 28, 1995 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Kholofelo Chuene Children The late Onthatile Gladys Chuene Profession Rapper Years active 2021 to date Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube Spotify

How old is Shebeshxt?

Shebeshxt's age is 29 years old as of 2024. He was born on March 28, 1995, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Shebeshxt's real name?

The rapper's birth name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke. During his appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG in November 2023, he opened up about the origin of his stage name Shebeshxt, saying,

They used to call me a Dawg because in my township I am a general. So they called me Dawg for Doctor Shebeleza.

Is Shebeshxt from Tembisa?

Shebeshxt was born in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, South Africa, and briefly grew up in Tembisa with his father. In 2020, he relocated to Polokwane, where he still lives today.

Top 5 facts about South African artist Shebeshxt. Photo: @official.shebeshxt on Instagram (modified by author)

Shebeshxt's siblings

The Ambulance hitmaker has one older half-brother whose father is the brother of Shebeshxt's father. He revealed during his Podcast and Chill with MacG appearance that his mother had an affair with her partner's brother, adding,

But she had me with my father. But after that, I was supposed to be a Chauke, and she was with my father after being with my brother's father. I just don't know what happened, but it's fine.

Why is Shebeshxt famous?

The SA rapper is known for his unique style and controversial persona. He gained fame with his breakthrough single, Ke Di Shxt Malume, which went viral on TikTok. His music, a blend of Bolo House, amapiano sound, and rap, has resonated with many fans since his debut.

Shebeshxt's fame is also fueled by his outspoken views on social and political issues, as well as his appearances on popular platforms like Podcast and Chill with MacG, where he set a record by surpassing 1 million views in just two days. His legal troubles and public controversies have also kept him in the spotlight.

Shebeshxt during a past performance in South Africa. Photo: @official.shebeshxt (modified by author)

Which song made Shebeshxt famous?

Shebeshxt rose to fame in 2021 with his hit song Ke Di Shxt Malume. This track went viral on TikTok and received positive comments from notable artists like Focalistic.

The upcoming rapper has since released several songs, including one EP called Top-less Shxt. He has also collaborated with notable SA artists like DJ Maphorisa and currently gets over 354,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Below is a highlight of some of his songs to date;

Song Year EP/Single Nkao Dira 2024 Single Mavuso A Tao Tao 2024 Single Nfano Ke Mang 2024 Single Lekunye 2024 Single Wa Nnwela 2024 Single Hawiweng 2024 Single Twerka 2023 Single Shebe Re tsamaya le Wena 2023 Single Pabi Cooper 2023 Single No Wahala 2023 Single Security 2023 Single Aba Laolegi 2023 Top-less Shxta's Journey Ambulance 2023 Top-less Shxta's Journey Ba Melomo 2023 Top-less Shxt Re Bina Skompo 2023 Top-less Shxt Ntshware Mokgatsaka 2023 Top-less Shxt Ke Di Shxt Malume 2023 Top-less Shxt Di Pelo 2022 Single Ke Jola le Voicemail 2022 Single

Shebeshxt's net worth

Shebeshxt's exact net worth is unknown, but it is currently estimated to be between $10,000 and $100,000, according to various sources like Kingminds and BioLog. He revealed during his Podcast and Chill with MacG interview that he makes R1 million per month from performing.

In December 2023, the upcoming rapper signed a deal with an Italian-based wine company, Lamborghini Wines. He announced the great news on X (Twitter), writing,

Ka Time, Ka Nako! That moment is now. President ya ma 2K looking and feeling good in a suit. I present to you a gift box brought to you by Lamborghini. Get champagne glasses, and let's pop. One day retlo popa. Twerka!

The artist also purchased a new house in 2023. He later revealed in an April 2024 Instagram post that he bought a Volkswagen Polo worth R505,674 with cash.

Shebeshxt is taking a selfie inside a car in April 2023. Photo: @official.shebeshxt (modified by author)

What happened to Shebeshxt?

In early June 2024, Katlego was involved in a road accident which led to the death of his 8-year-old daughter, Onthatile Gladys Chuene. Onthatile was a Grade 3 pupil at Northern Academy in Polokwane.

The rapper and his family were driving from Polokwane to Lebowakgomo, where he was set to perform at the ANC Siyanqoba Rally, when their Volkswagen Polo collided with a truck. He sustained several serious injuries, including a broken leg and abdominal fracture.

The accident came about six months after the rapper was involved in another accident in January 2024. His white VW GTI Hatchback hit the back of a bakkie. He did not sustain serious injuries, but his car was written off.

Shebeshxt's court case

The rapper is facing multiple legal challenges. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 11, 2024, at the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court for a 2022 case. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault, and discharge of a firearm.

This case is separate from the ongoing investigation into the tragic car accident that resulted in the death of his eight-year-old daughter. The police are probing Shebeshxt for possible culpable homicide related to this accident, according to SABC News.

Where is Shebeshxt now?

The Limpopo-born artist is currently recovering from injuries he sustained in the tragic June 2024 car accident. He has not been seen in public since his daughter's funeral.

Shebeshxt during the Tshela Thupa Rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 25, 2024, in Polokwane, South Africa. Photo: Philip Maeta

The above Shebeshxt biography highlights the inspiring journey of the artist from a small village in Limpopo to a household name across South Africa. Despite facing legal issues and controversies, his music career continues to thrive.

