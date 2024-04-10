Sibonile Ngubane is a veteran South African actor best known for portraying Mbovu on Isibaya. He has also made a name in the music industry as a percussionist, often performing with renowned artists like Ringo Madlingozi and Mbongeni Ngema. This article highlights all you need to know about the actor's life on and off the screen.

Ngubane started acting in the early 1990s, mostly appearing in theatre productions. He made his screen debut in 2017 on Isibaya as Mbovu, a role that made him a household name across South Africa. The actor often portrays characters with lots of family drama, but his real-life family is drama-free and grounded in faith and tradition.

Sibonile Ngubane's profile summary and bio

Sibonile Ngubane's age

The actor is 52 years old as of 2024. Sibonile Ngubane’s date of birth is March 20, 1972, and he was born in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Sibonile Ngubane's wife

The actor married his long-time partner, Ubuhle Nkomo, in April 2021. The traditional wedding ceremony was held in his hometown, KwaSthebe, Mandeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Those in attendance included Sibonile's Isibaya co-star Muzi Mthabela, close friends, and family.

The couple met in 1995 in Johannesburg, where Ngubane had moved for work. Ubuhle hails from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni. He proposed in December 2021, and they had a traditional engagement ceremony known as umkhehlo.

Sibonile and Buhle are parents to four children, including three daughters and a son. The actor occasionally features them on his Instagram. In a previous interview with the Daily Sun, Ngubane said he did not marry the mother of his children sooner due to unavoidable challenges and will love her till death.

I was sure I wanted to marry her and raise children with her...It took a long time for us to get married because of challenges, but I appreciate that she was patient and supported me all the way...This is our final step of love, and I will love her till death do us part.

Sibonile Ngubane's career

Sibonile built his acting career as a stage performer. He was trained by Ringo Madlingozi as a backing vocalist and percussionist. Since 1993, he has appeared in numerous theatrical productions, including the musical Sarafina!, Ipi Ntombi, Bambatha 1906, and Lion of the East.

He made his television debut in August 2017 after being cast to join the 5th season of Isibaya as Ngubane Elder Mbovu. He later joined the SABC1 soapie Uzalo in April 2019 as crooked businessman Khatha Khanyile, the owner of Kanyile Coffins Funeral Parlour, which he uses as a cover for his drug business.

The actor joined The Estate on SABC3 in April 2021 as Buzani Phakathwayo and later appeared on The Station as Bab'Ngobese. In October 2021, he landed his first starring role in a soap opera when he joined the cast of Umkhokha on Mzansi Magic.

Sibonile Ngubane’s movies and TV shows

Project Season/Year Channel Role 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right Season 1 SABC1/SABC3 Bolelo Isibaya Season 5-8 Mzansi Magic Ngubane Elder 2 in S5 Mbovu in S6-S8 Shaka iLembe Season 1 Mzansi Magic Mudli The Estate Season 1-2 SABC3 Buzani Phakathwayo The Station Season 1 1Magic/Mzansi Magic Bab'Ngobese Umkhokha Season 1 Mzansi Magic Difa Umkhokha: The Curse Season 1-2 Mzansi Magic Difa Gumede Uzalo Season 5 SABC1 Khathazamanyamadoda Khanyile Isibonakaliso (TV film) 2018 Mzansi Magic/Mzansi Wethu NA Wa Lepelle (TV film) 2021 Mzansi Magic NA

Sibonile Ngubane's net worth and properties

The actor's exact net worth is not known, but he has made a substantial amount of money from his three-decade acting career. Among Sibonile Ngubane's cars is a blue Tiguan 1.4 R Line Volkswagen that he purchased in 2022. He has also been spotted with a blue Isuzu KB 300 and a red Nissan Micra.

Sibonile Ngubane's house is located in his hometown, Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal. In an Instagram post uploaded on April 20, 2021, he shared an aerial view of the homestead.

Sibonile Ngubane is a born-again Christian

Ngubane often portrays crooked characters on-screen, but he is a God-fearing man, a doting father, and a loving husband in real life. He is a devout member of the Nazareth Baptist Church, also called the Shembe Church.

While talking to the Daily Sun, the Mandeni-born actor said his fellow church members, family, and friends support his acting career.

Even though I'm a Christian, I had to do my best with my storyline to appear dangerous...I don't hold grudges and don't cheat on women. I'm married with four children...Acting on TV is about playing out stories.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Sibonile Ngubane.

How old is Sibonile Ngubane?

The Umkhokha actor is 52 years old in 2024. He was born on March 20, 1972, in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

What is the real name of Difa on Umkhokha?

South African actor Sibonile Ngubane portrays Difa on Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha. In the show, Difa is a family man with three daughters. In real life, the actor is married to Ubuhle Nkomo and has four kids.

Who is Sibonile Ngubane’s wife?

The Uzalo actor is married to Ubuhle Nkomo, a native of Tembisa in Ekurhuleni. They met in 1995 and welcomed four children before tying the knot over two decades later in April 2021.

Who are the cast members of Umkhokha?

Umkhokha is an original South African soapie on Mzansi Magic. His storyline revolves around the KwaZulu-Natal-based mega church, Ithempeli Lenkosi. A bitter feud took place between the two families after the untimely death of the church leader. The Umkhokha starring cast consists of the following:

Deli Malinga as MaMzobe

Sthandiwe as Kgoroge

Nay Maps as Siphamandla

Linda Sokhulu as Zodwa

Sibonile Ngubane as Difa

Kwezi Ndlovu as Nobuntu

Sibonile Ngubane's rise from his early years in theatre to becoming a household name is a testament to his dedication and passion for the craft. Throughout his three-decade career, he has not only entertained but also inspired a generation.

