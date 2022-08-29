Umkhokha is a South African TV series that aired its first season on Mzansi Magic from 3rd October 2021 to 26th December 2021. It used to air on Sundays at 8.00 p.m. and is set to return as a daily telenovela in 2023. The series has had Mzansi in a buzz, with millions wanting to know who the cast will be and what the full story holds.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Umkhokha on Mzansi Magic is a faith-based drama that aired its first season in 2021. Photo: @Kagiso_Mtsenga, @jozifm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

There is no doubt that Umkhokha is one of the best Zulu series to air on Mzansi Magic. Fans were disappointed when the first season ended after only 13 episodes, but the producers listened to their plea, and the show is set to return even bigger and more captivating than before.

Umkhokha on Mzansi Magic

Genre: Drama Country: South Africa Channel: Mzansi Magic Language: IsiZulu with English subtitles Year of release: 2021 Seasons: One (3rd October 2021 to 26th December 2021) Episodes: 13 (About 30 to 45 minutes each) Produced by: Rythmworld Productions Executive producer: Nathi Ngwane and Mandla KaNozulu Series producer: Nkonzo Mdluli Director: Menga Nhlabathi Head writer: Chris Q Radebe Writing team: Sasa Nqabeni, Sayitsheni Mdakhi, Awelani Makhuvha, and Zoleka Monare Title track composer: Zithulele Kwela

What is Umkhokha?

Umkhokha is a South African TV series that follows the events happening at Ithempeli Lenkosi, a megachurch in KwaZulu-Natal. The plot continues after the death of the church's leader, two families start fighting to gain control.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

MaMzobe is determined to make his husband the church head. Photo: @PhilMphela, @KoaleneMotaung on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Umkhokha's full story

Ithempeli Lenkosi is the biggest church in KwaZulu-Natal led by Kwazi Mthembu. The religious institution also engages in lucrative business ventures, and many people want to partner with it. One such business is the sale of water. A beverage company signs a contract with Kwazi Mthembu church. The head of the church prays for the water before it is bottled, and it is later sold at a huge profit. The business returns are shared between the church and the bottling company.

The church is plunged into chaos after its leader Kwazi Mthembu is killed. Two families start fighting for the top position. MaMzobe is the wife of the second in command and believes that her husband should be the one to take over as Ithempeli Lenkosi's leader. However, before Mthembu passed away, he named his eldest son Sphamandla as the successor despite being imprisoned.

MaMzode goes to the extreme to ensure the leadership does not escape her family. She goes on a killing spree using witchcraft and henchmen to get rid of anyone blocking her way, including her two children, Xolisile and Nobuntu, church members and the Mthembu clan. Can Sphamandla outsmart her to rightfully take over the coveted position?

Umkhokha's teasers

The show's teasers are not yet available, but you can access all the Umkhokha episodes from season one on Showmax and MultiChoice Studios websites. All you need to do is sign in to either of the applications, which will also give you access to download Umkhokha's season 1.

Umkhokha's cast

Umkhokha was a hit because of its amazing and talented cast, made up of some of South Africa's best actors and actresses. The incredible team is made up of the following performers:

Deli Malinga as MaMzobe

Veteran TV actress Deli Malinga portrays the role of MaMzobe in Umkhokha. Photo: @joy_zelda, @TshisaLIVE on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Deli Malinga (born 13th October 1965) is a renowned South African television actress. She has been in the country's entertainment industry since 1989 and is known for her roles in SABC1's Generations (Sarah Ngcobo), eTV's Rhythm City (Ntombizodwa), The Queen (Lungile), Isibaya (Buhle's mother), Broken Vows (Sangoma), Imbewu (Nomalanga), Lingashoni (Ngadlangadla), and many others.

Sthandiwe Kgoroge as MaNzimande

Sthandiwe Kgoroge plays the role of MaNzimande. Photo: @SABreakingNews, @uSibusisiwe on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Sthandiwe Msomi Kgoroge (born 4th February 1972) is a talented South African actress and fashion designer. She is widely recognized for her role as twins Zoleka and Zinzi Mudau on Generations. Sthandiwe also starred as Zoe Cele in Yizo Yizo, Xolile Masondo in Mzansi Magic's The Road, Grace Ndlovu in SABC1's Fallen, and Nomalanga in MTV Shuga.

Nay Maps as Siphamandla

Nay Maps is a South African singer and actor. Photo: @naymaps on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nay Maps, real name Nkosinathi Maphalala, was born on 30th March 1989. He is widely recognized for his role as Mxolisi Xulu in SABC1's Uzalo. He made his television acting debut in 2014 with a recurring role in season 2 of Mzansi Magic's Isibaya as Tshepo. Other shows he has been in are Imbewu (Zenzele), and Muvhango (Tshiriletso).

Linda Sokhulu as Zodwa

Linda Sokhulu plays the role of Zodwa. Photo: @sokhululinda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Linda Sokhulu was born on 13th September 1976. She is known for her role as Cleo Khuzwayo in SABC1's Generations, Nikiwe Sibeko in SABC3's Isidingo, Nomathemba in Ubizo (The Calling), Pamela Thusi in Sokhulu & Partners, and Geraldine in Binnelanders.

Sibonile Ngubane as Difa

Sibongile Ngubane plays the role of Difa in the Umkhokha television series. Photo: @sibonile_ngubs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sibonile Ngubane (born 1973) is a South African actor and singer. He is famous for his role as Mbovu in Mzansi Magic's Isibaya. He has also starred in Uzalo as Khathazamanyamadoda Khanyile and The Estate as Buzani Phakathwayo. The actor is also a talented theatrical performer.

Kwezi Ndlovu as Nobuntu

Kwezi Ndlovu starred as Nobuntu in Umkhokha season 1. Photo: @kwezi_ndlovu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kwezi Ndlovu was born on 28th July 1993 in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal. She is widely known for portraying Vivian's character in Mzansi Magic's Isithembiso. Her other acting credits are younger MaMngadi in The Herd, Thuli Ngubane in Mzansi Magic's Housekeepers, and Stellina in Rockville.

The show’s recurring cast include;

Mbuso Khoza as Maphalala

as Maphalala Msizi Njapha as Khulekani

as Khulekani Sithembiso Khumalo as Zisebenzile

as Zisebenzile Mondli Makhoba as Reggie

as Reggie Angel Zuma as Nomkhosi

as Nomkhosi Nhlanhla Mofokeng as Ntuthuko

as Ntuthuko Sibusiso Gcaba as Kwazi

as Kwazi Zandile Zungu as Aunt Phelelephi

as Aunt Phelelephi Sandile Mthembu as Stebhisi

as Stebhisi Nkanyiso Kunene as Ntshumenthu

as Ntshumenthu Nonsindiso Gcaba as Ntombi

as Ntombi Langalakhe Zwane as Zondi

as Zondi Bhekokuhle Dlamini as Prophet Mkhwanazi

as Prophet Mkhwanazi Bheki Mavundla as Babu Khanyeza

as Babu Khanyeza Xolani Khuzwayo as Ngema

as Ngema Sibusiso Mtshali as Uncle Mdudu

as Uncle Mdudu Thabiso Lekoba as Zakewu

as Zakewu Nonhlanhla Mchunu as Aunt Khwelezile

as Aunt Khwelezile Sphephelelo Mthembu as Mshokobezi

as Mshokobezi Mondli Nkomo as Bab’ Nxele

as Bab’ Nxele Ngcebo Cele as Jabu

as Jabu Max Mavundla as Bab’ Sithole

as Bab’ Sithole Amanda Toto as Phindile

as Phindile Ncamsile Mnyandu as Makhule Matenza

as Makhule Matenza Thuli Sokhela as Aunt Senzeni

as Aunt Senzeni Mxolisi Zuma as Zamkwanda

as Zamkwanda Thokozani Mbuyaz i as Mbongwa

i as Mbongwa Mdumiseni Nxumalo as Bhekithemba

as Bhekithemba Portia Ncwane as Detective Latha

as Detective Latha Lucky Radebe as Simo Mbanjwa

as Simo Mbanjwa Zama Magubane as Aunt Khwelezile

as Aunt Khwelezile Thembinkosi Magubani as Msomi Granson

as Msomi Granson Lindiwe Dlamini as Mam’ Biyela

as Mam’ Biyela Mvuyizi Mabhoza as Philani

as Philani Pinky Ntshangase-Dube as MaZungu

as MaZungu Sizwe Radebe as Musawenkosi

as Musawenkosi Satchu Annamalai as Detective Singh

Where does Umkhokha take place?

Umkhokha takes place at a megachurch in KwaZulu-Natal called Ithempeli Lenkosi. The religious facility is also viewed as a lucrative business centre.

How many episodes of Umkhokha are there?

Umkhokha season one had 13 episodes that aired every Sunday on Mzansi Magic from 3rd October 2021 to 26th December 2021. The show is set to return as a daily drama rather than a Sunday night show.

Is Umkhokha finished?

The series' 1st season aired its last episode on 26th December 2021. It was renewed for a second season that will air in 2023 as a daily telenovela. The series will replace either The Queen or DiepCity.

Who are the producers of Umkhokha?

The Zulu series is an M-Net Original Production produced by Rhythmworld Productions for Mzansi Magic. Mandla KaNozulu and Nathi Ngwane are the executive producers, while Nkonzo Mdluli is the show's producer. Umkhokha is directed by Menga Nhlabathi, while Chris Q. Radebe is the head writer.

Umkhokha season 1 was masterfully written, making it one of the best and most watched series in South Africa. Hopefully, the writers and producers will keep up with viewers' expectations even as they plan to make it a telenovela instead of a limited series.

READ ALSO: Meet in Love Zee World cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

Briefly.co.za published the plot and full story of Meet in Love, a captivating family drama on Zee World. The show follows the life of Meet Hooda, an ambitious young girl who is also her family's breadwinner.

Hooda bends gender roles by doing roles that are seen as masculine, including becoming a delivery agent. She dreams of becoming a police officer like her father, but he, unfortunately, dies while in service, and Hooda has to take care of all responsibilities at home.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News