Who is Deli Malinga? Age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

If you have been a zealous follower of the soap operas series Rhythm City and Generations on SABC1, then Deli Malinga is no new face for you in the entertainment industry. Many years in the showbiz arena have seen her garner a mass following from all her notable roles.

Deli wears many hats. Apart from being an actress and TV personality, she is also a motivational speaker, voice-over artist, script supervisor, language advisor, and dialogue coach, as indicated on her Instagram profile. In addition, she is also the Founder of Zizezande Youth Development. So, who is Deli Malinga?

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Delisile Malinga

Delisile Malinga Stage name: Deli Malinga

Deli Malinga Year of birth: October 13, 1965

October 13, 1965 Deli Malinga's age: 56 years as of 2022

56 years as of 2022 Place of birth: Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa

Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Gender: Female

Female Height: 1.70 m

1.70 m Career: Actress and television personality

Actress and television personality Deli Malinga's Instagram: @dellymalinga9

@dellymalinga9 Twitter: @malinga_deli

@malinga_deli Net worth: $200,000

How old is Deli Malinga?

The legend was born on October 13, 1965, in Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa. She is 56 years as of 2022.

Deli Malinga's biography

Despite being in the limelight, the actress has managed to keep most of her details away from the public. However, it is believed that she was raised in her hometown. She attended Ekwazini High School and later joined Phambili High School.

Deli Malinga's career

Her career stretches back to about 32 years, when she commenced exploring her talent in the showbiz industry. Her debut film was Generations, where she played the role of Sarah Ngcobo, supposed wife of Khaphela.

Deli was also featured in the SABC1 soap opera Rhythm City, where she played the role of Ntombizodwa. Since then, she has featured in various films, including:

Jozi Streets

Mponeng

Gaz’lam

Mfolozi Street

Home Affairs

Broken vows

eKasi: Our Stories

Generations

Ngcobo Greed & Desire

Imbewu

Jacob's Cross

iNkaba

Isibaya

Girl 2 Jozi Streets

Lingashoni

Mfolozi Street

Saints and Sinners

Single Galz

The Queen

Umkhokha

Who is Mamzobe?

Mamzobe is the lead character in Mzansi Magic’s Umkhokha. The heinous woman is the wife of Phakhatwayo in the popular series. Mamzobe portrays a woman geared to have her husband lead their church, and she will do whatever it takes to achieve that, even if it means killing anyone who stands in their way!

She is portrayed as the man of the house but fakes submission when it comes to others. Her role as Mamzobe has seen her bring out a character that most people relate to in today’s society.

Is Deli Malinga married?

One notable similarity for most celebrities is that they tend to separate their personal life from their career life. As a result, very little or no information is known about their families. Actress Deli is no different; she has managed to keep away such information from the public eye.

Most of her fans have been wondering who is Deli Malinga's husband; however, it is only presumed that she is a married woman. Also, there is no information about Deli Malinga's children. However, the actress frequently posts about her grandchild on her Instagram page.

The toddler is already a brand ambassador for various brands. He, too, has an Instagram page for his fans.

Deli Malinga is notable for her dire contribution to the entertainment industry. She has appeared in various television roles ranging from telenovelas to drama series and soapies. Her work is indeed an admiration to many who look up to her.

