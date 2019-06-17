UKZN online application 2022, requirements, courses, prospectus, faculties

The UKZN online application for 2023 is now open, and interested candidates, both Mzansi nationals and non-citizens, can apply. The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Therefore, starting the UKZN online application as early as possible is advisable to beat the strict annual deadlines, upload the requested documents, and have ample time to crosscheck the vital information in the forms.

UKZN is a leading university in quality academics and innovative research. So, do not hesitate to apply and join the university of your choice. The institution aims to empower students with a value-driven organisational culture.

UKZN online application

One of the most frequent asked questions reads, is UKZN open for 2023 application? The answer is yes. The institution, having five campuses in the province of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, is accepting new applications from prospective and qualified applicants. Here are its campuses:

Edgewood Campus (Pinetown) Howard College Campus (Durban) Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine (Durban) Pietermaritzburg Campus Westville Campus (Durban)

Is UKZN open for the 2022 application?

Unfortunately, the university closed its late applications for 2022 on February 11, 2022. However, for someone who would still love a chance to study at UKZN, applications for 2023 are now open.

Are online applications open at UKZN?

Yes, the applications for 2023 are open for both undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The first semester's deadlines are June 30, 2022, and April 30, 2023, for the second semester.

Which courses are still open at UKZN?

The university offers both a variety of courses to prospective students. The CAO handbook also provides information on programmes available at the institution.

The prospective undergraduate students pay one administration fee only to the CAO. If the students make their application before October 31, 2022, the application fee is R250. If one applies from November 1, 2022, the application fee is R470.

The university has embraced technology, and students can now make their applications online via the system. A non-refundable fee of R210 is payable to UKZN, and the late fee is R420. This is viable for:

Postgraduate and international students

Returning former UKZN undergraduate applicants

The university offers a wide range of courses. Some of the undergraduate programmes include:

College of Health Sciences

Bachelor of Audiology 4 yrs Bachelor of Speech-Language Therapy 4 yrs B Dental Therapy 3 yrs B Medical Science Anatomy 3 yrs B Medical Science Physiology 3 yrs B Occupational Therapy 4 yrs B Optometry 4 yrs B Oral Hygiene 3 yrs B Dental Therapy 3 yrs B Physiotherapy 4 yrs B Sport Science 3 yrs B Nursing 4 yrs B Medicine & B Surgery 6 yrs

College of Humanities

BEd (Foundation Phase) 4 yrs BEd (Intermediate Phase) 4 yrs BEd (Senior Phase/ Further Education & Training) 4 yrs BA (General Studies) 3 yrs BA Cultural & Heritage Tourism 3 yrs B Soc Sc (General Studies) 3 yrs B Soc Sc Geography & Environmental Management 3 yrs B SocSc (Housing) 3 yrs B Architectural Studies 3 yrs B Social Work 4 yrs BA Philosophy, Politics & Law 3 yrs BA International Studies 3 yrs BA Visual Art 3 yrs B Soc Sc Government, Business & Ethics 3 yrs B Theology 3 yrs Humanities Extended Curriculum 4 yrs

College of Law and Management

Bachelor of Laws 4 yrs Bachelor of Laws (p/t) 6 yrs Bachelor of Administration 3 yrs Bachelor of Business Administration 3 yrs Bachelor of Business Science in Economics 4 yrs Bachelor of Business Science in Finance 4 yrs Bachelor of Business Science in Investment Science 4 yrs B Com (General) 3 yrs B Com (Accounting) 3 yrs B Com 4 General (Extended Curriculum 4 yrs B Com 4 Accounting 4 yrs (Extended Curriculum) 4 yrs

UKZN also offers postgraduate courses to prospective students. Some of the courses offered include:

Honours degrees & Postgraduate diplomas (NQF 8) Masters by Coursework and Masters by Research (NQF 9) Doctor of Philosophy or Supervised Doctoral Degrees by Research (NQF 10)

The closing dates for enrolling for Postgraduate Diploma/Certificate and Honours are:

Semester 1 September 30, 2022 Semester 2 April 30, 2022

To earn a spot for Masters (Coursework), the dates are as follows;

Semester 1 October 31, 2022 Semester 2 April 30, 2022

For prospective Maters (Research) students, the deadline is subject to the availability of supervisors. This is the same for those who wish to pursue Doctoral Studies.

UKZN courses and requirements 2023

The university has a worldwide reputation for academic excellence in all its courses. Therefore, for South African applicants who are applying for the first time, one must apply through the Central Application Office (CAO). This is the same case for undergraduate transfer students from other universities.

The form can be obtained from CAO's website at www.cao.ac.za. You can also get the forms at enquiries@ukzn.ac.za.

For international students who wish to join the university, applications must be made directly to UKZN via the undergraduate studies (International) form. This is possible by visiting www.ukzn.ac.za online application 2023. One must also enclose proof of the non-refundable fee payment and the requested documents.

The deadline for entry in semester 1 to study Medicine (MBChB) which will commence in February 2023, is June 30, 2022. It is also good to note that this programme does not consider international applicants. For the rest of the courses, applications should get to the UKZN or CAO by September 30, 2022.

There will be no walk-in applications in January 2023. Semester 2 will commence in August 2023, and the application deadline is April 30, 2023. The UKZN 2023 application fees are as follows:

SA on-time applications R210

SA late applications R420

SADC & rest of Africa R490

Outside Africa R153

During your application, do not forget to upload the following documents where applicable.

For admission to undergraduate degree studies, applicants must have:

The National Senior Certificate for degree studies (NSC-Deg) or Senior Certificate with endorsement (obtained before 2008).

For admission to undergraduate diploma studies, applicants must possess:

Either the National Senior Certificate for diploma studies (NSC-Dip); or the Senior Certificate (obtained before 2008)

In addition, as the medium of instruction at UKZN is English, a minimum of either is required:

Level 4 pass in English as a home language (HL) or First Additional

Language (FAL) for NSC; or a 50% (D) pass in English HG as a first or second language for Senior Certificate.

NSC applicants must have obtained a Level 4 pass in Life Orientation.

It would be best if you took advantage of the UKZN online application when it is still open. For more details about the UKZN applications and other matters, you should download the UKZN prospectus.

