The University of Cape Town (UCT) is a public research university in Cape Town, South Africa. It is the oldest university in the country. If you intend to enrol in the institution, it's crucial to acquaint yourself with the UCT online application for 2025, the available courses, and their corresponding annual fees.

The University of Cape Town is a world-renowned university consistently ranked among the top universities in Africa and the world. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

UCT online application for 2025

The university has made the application process transparent for anyone wishing to pursue their studies there. One can do so by going through the UCT online application process or manually filling in the forms and delivering them to the university.

Regardless of the mode of application, a prospectus student stands equal chances of a successful admission if they meet the set requirements.

UCT online application requirements

A student who wishes to join the University of Cape Town should possess the following for them to apply for a chance in the institution:

A functional email address that does not belong to a student in the university.

South African students will be required to produce their national identification number.

Non-South African students will be required to provide their passport numbers.

Grade 11 or 12 results for matric applicants.

UCT online application process

Follow the steps below to make your University of Cape Town online application.

Visit the official UCT application portal. From the options available, select "Online Application". Fill out the form with your details and create a unique password. Once done, click "Create" to receive a verification email. Verify and proceed. Head back to the main page and on "Log in to Application". Sign in using your user ID and password. Follow the prompts to make your UCT online application for undergraduate, and once you're done, submit your form.

The University of Cape Town courses

UCT is renowned for its academic excellence and research contributions. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses under various faculties. The UCT courses are:

Faculty of Commerce

The courses offered under this faculty include:

Accounting

Finance and Tax

Economics

Education Development Unit

Information Systems

Management Studies

Actuarial Science

Marketing

Organisational Psychology (including Programme Evaluation)

Professional Communication Unit

Postgraduate Diplomas in Management (Applied Management)

Statistical Sciences

Commercial Law

Commerce I.T.

Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment

The programmes offered under this faculty include:

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Architecture, Planning & Geomatics

Construction Economics & Management

Faculty of Health Science

The Faculty of Health Science offers various courses. They include the following:

Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine

Family, Community and Emergency Care

Health Sciences Education

Paediatrics and Child Health

Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

Human Biology

Integrative Biomedical Sciences

Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Pathology

Psychiatry and Mental Health

Public Health

Radiation Medicine

Surgery

Faculty of Humanity

The Faculty of Humanities houses 18 departments focusing on academic fields of the social sciences, arts, and the performing and creative arts:

African Studies and Linguistics

African Feminist Studies

Anthropology

Education

English Literary Studies

Film and Media Studies

Fine Art

Historical Studies

Knowledge & Information Stewardship

Languages and Literatures

Music

Philosophy

Political Studies

Psychology

Social Work and Social Development

Sociology

Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies

The Study of Religions

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers numerous undergraduate courses for the LLB programmes and electives. It also offers a range of postgraduate courses at the postgraduate diploma and LLM level.

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science offers the following programmes:

Archaeology

Astronomy

Biological Sciences

Chemistry

Environmental & Geographical Science

Geological Sciences

Mathematics & Applied Mathematics

Molecular & Cell Biology

Oceanography

Physics

Computer Science and Information Systems

Statistical Sciences

University of Cape Town admission requirements

Admission requirements for the University of Cape Town vary depending on whether you are a South African applicant or an international student. The general requirements are:

Applicants need to meet minimum qualifications for admission:

South African National Senior Certificate (NSC) with a pass in at least 4 subjects at 50% or better (for Bachelor's Degrees)

Matriculation exemption certificate (for international students)

Is the UCT online application free?

The online application is not free. Below is a breakdown of the UCT online application fee.

Category Fee Undergraduate and postgraduate applications from South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region R100 Undergraduate and postgraduate applications from outside the SADC region R300 Graduate School of Business (GSB) applications from South Africa and African citizens/residents R2,070 GSB applications from outside of Africa $300

Note: The application fee is non-refundable. Submission of the fee does not guarantee the success of your application.

UCT acceptance deposit

The acceptance deposit fee is paid by those accepted to pursue a programme offered by the Graduate School of Business. These fees are non-refundable and will be credited to your student fee account.

Category Fee Master of Business Administration: South African/African applicants R15,000 Master of Business Administration: International applicants R30,000 Executive Master of Business Administration: South African/African applicants R15,000 Executive Master of Business Administration: International applicants R30,000

UCT tuition fees

The university charges fees depending on the course and programme that one is undertaking. The details concerning the University of Cape Town fees have been made available in the fees handbook. It is important to note that the figures stated in the handbook are the exact amount that one is expected to pay.

The tuition fee encompasses registration, class charges, tutorial and laboratory expenses, standard university examinations, library privileges, mandatory personal accident insurance, access to general sports facilities, and, for medical students, clinical instruction hospital fees.

Note: Tuition fees do not cover membership in clubs or societies.

Are UCT applications open for 2025?

The UCT online application closing date is 31 August 2024 for study in the year 2025. Students must have applied to central admissions at UCT before 31 July 2024.

How many programmes can you apply for?

You have the option to apply for a maximum of two programs. It's recommended to select two choices to enhance your likelihood of admission to UCT. These selections can be from either the same faculty or different faculties.

For any inquiries regarding admissions, you can contact the university through any of these contact details:

Phone number: +27 (0)21 650 2128

Email: admissions@uct.ac.za

Postal address: University of Cape Town, Private Bag X3, Rondebosch 7701, South Africa

For any inquiries regarding your UCT email, you can contact the university through this phone number: +27 (0)21 650 4500.

The UCT online application for 2025 is currently ongoing. Both international and local students can apply as long as they meet all the requirements.

