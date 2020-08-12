UCT online application for 2025: process, fee, requirements, courses
The University of Cape Town (UCT) is a public research university in Cape Town, South Africa. It is the oldest university in the country. If you intend to enrol in the institution, it's crucial to acquaint yourself with the UCT online application for 2025, the available courses, and their corresponding annual fees.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- UCT online application for 2025
- The University of Cape Town courses
- Is the UCT online application free?
- UCT acceptance deposit
- UCT tuition fees
- Are UCT applications open for 2025?
- How many programmes can you apply for?
- UCT contact details
The University of Cape Town is a world-renowned university consistently ranked among the top universities in Africa and the world. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.
UCT online application for 2025
The university has made the application process transparent for anyone wishing to pursue their studies there. One can do so by going through the UCT online application process or manually filling in the forms and delivering them to the university.
Regardless of the mode of application, a prospectus student stands equal chances of a successful admission if they meet the set requirements.
UCT online application requirements
A student who wishes to join the University of Cape Town should possess the following for them to apply for a chance in the institution:
- A functional email address that does not belong to a student in the university.
- South African students will be required to produce their national identification number.
- Non-South African students will be required to provide their passport numbers.
- Grade 11 or 12 results for matric applicants.
UCT online application process
Follow the steps below to make your University of Cape Town online application.
- Visit the official UCT application portal.
- From the options available, select "Online Application".
- Fill out the form with your details and create a unique password.
- Once done, click "Create" to receive a verification email. Verify and proceed.
- Head back to the main page and on "Log in to Application".
- Sign in using your user ID and password.
- Follow the prompts to make your UCT online application for undergraduate, and once you're done, submit your form.
The University of Cape Town courses
UCT is renowned for its academic excellence and research contributions. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses under various faculties. The UCT courses are:
Faculty of Commerce
The courses offered under this faculty include:
- Accounting
- Finance and Tax
- Economics
- Education Development Unit
- Information Systems
- Management Studies
- Actuarial Science
- Marketing
- Organisational Psychology (including Programme Evaluation)
- Professional Communication Unit
- Postgraduate Diplomas in Management (Applied Management)
- Statistical Sciences
- Commercial Law
- Commerce I.T.
Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment
The programmes offered under this faculty include:
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Architecture, Planning & Geomatics
- Construction Economics & Management
Faculty of Health Science
The Faculty of Health Science offers various courses. They include the following:
- Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine
- Family, Community and Emergency Care
- Health Sciences Education
- Paediatrics and Child Health
- Health and Rehabilitation Sciences
- Human Biology
- Integrative Biomedical Sciences
- Medicine
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Pathology
- Psychiatry and Mental Health
- Public Health
- Radiation Medicine
- Surgery
Faculty of Humanity
The Faculty of Humanities houses 18 departments focusing on academic fields of the social sciences, arts, and the performing and creative arts:
- African Studies and Linguistics
- African Feminist Studies
- Anthropology
- Education
- English Literary Studies
- Film and Media Studies
- Fine Art
- Historical Studies
- Knowledge & Information Stewardship
- Languages and Literatures
- Music
- Philosophy
- Political Studies
- Psychology
- Social Work and Social Development
- Sociology
- Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies
- The Study of Religions
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers numerous undergraduate courses for the LLB programmes and electives. It also offers a range of postgraduate courses at the postgraduate diploma and LLM level.
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science offers the following programmes:
- Archaeology
- Astronomy
- Biological Sciences
- Chemistry
- Environmental & Geographical Science
- Geological Sciences
- Mathematics & Applied Mathematics
- Molecular & Cell Biology
- Oceanography
- Physics
- Computer Science and Information Systems
- Statistical Sciences
University of Cape Town admission requirements
Admission requirements for the University of Cape Town vary depending on whether you are a South African applicant or an international student. The general requirements are:
- Applicants need to meet minimum qualifications for admission:
- South African National Senior Certificate (NSC) with a pass in at least 4 subjects at 50% or better (for Bachelor's Degrees)
- Matriculation exemption certificate (for international students)
Is the UCT online application free?
The online application is not free. Below is a breakdown of the UCT online application fee.
|Category
|Fee
|Undergraduate and postgraduate applications from South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region
|R100
|Undergraduate and postgraduate applications from outside the SADC region
|R300
|Graduate School of Business (GSB) applications from South Africa and African citizens/residents
|R2,070
|GSB applications from outside of Africa
|$300
Note: The application fee is non-refundable. Submission of the fee does not guarantee the success of your application.
UCT acceptance deposit
The acceptance deposit fee is paid by those accepted to pursue a programme offered by the Graduate School of Business. These fees are non-refundable and will be credited to your student fee account.
|Category
|Fee
|Master of Business Administration: South African/African applicants
|R15,000
|Master of Business Administration: International applicants
|R30,000
|Executive Master of Business Administration: South African/African applicants
|R15,000
|Executive Master of Business Administration: International applicants
|R30,000
UCT tuition fees
The university charges fees depending on the course and programme that one is undertaking. The details concerning the University of Cape Town fees have been made available in the fees handbook. It is important to note that the figures stated in the handbook are the exact amount that one is expected to pay.
The tuition fee encompasses registration, class charges, tutorial and laboratory expenses, standard university examinations, library privileges, mandatory personal accident insurance, access to general sports facilities, and, for medical students, clinical instruction hospital fees.
Note: Tuition fees do not cover membership in clubs or societies.
Are UCT applications open for 2025?
The UCT online application closing date is 31 August 2024 for study in the year 2025. Students must have applied to central admissions at UCT before 31 July 2024.
How many programmes can you apply for?
You have the option to apply for a maximum of two programs. It's recommended to select two choices to enhance your likelihood of admission to UCT. These selections can be from either the same faculty or different faculties.
UCT contact details
For any inquiries regarding admissions, you can contact the university through any of these contact details:
- Phone number: +27 (0)21 650 2128
- Email: admissions@uct.ac.za
- Postal address: University of Cape Town, Private Bag X3, Rondebosch 7701, South Africa
- For any inquiries regarding your UCT email, you can contact the university through this phone number: +27 (0)21 650 4500.
The UCT online application for 2025 is currently ongoing. Both international and local students can apply as long as they meet all the requirements.
